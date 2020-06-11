All apartments in Irvine
20 ALDERWOOD
20 Alderwood · No Longer Available
Location

20 Alderwood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Rare one story floorplan - just freshened up and ready to rent! Fresh two tone paint, brand new neutral carpet, refinished bathtubs, new blinds on most windows and spic and span clean! Excellent floorplan with huge living room including fireplace and soaring ceiling; large formal dining room with new contemporary light fixture; spacious sunny kitchen with garden window and room for informal eating table; upgraded tile entry; oversized master bedroom has mirrored wardrobes and vaulted ceiling. 2 car attached garage plus full driveway on the street-front location and the property does not back to Irvine Center Drive. Low maintenance oversized rear patio with lemon tree! This is a wonderful place to call home! Woodbridge residents enjoy the use of 2 lakes and lagoons, over 20 pools, spas numerous parks, lots of tennis courts,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 ALDERWOOD have any available units?
20 ALDERWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 ALDERWOOD have?
Some of 20 ALDERWOOD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 ALDERWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
20 ALDERWOOD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 ALDERWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 20 ALDERWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 ALDERWOOD offer parking?
Yes, 20 ALDERWOOD does offer parking.
Does 20 ALDERWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 ALDERWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 ALDERWOOD have a pool?
Yes, 20 ALDERWOOD has a pool.
Does 20 ALDERWOOD have accessible units?
No, 20 ALDERWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 20 ALDERWOOD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 ALDERWOOD has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 ALDERWOOD have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 ALDERWOOD does not have units with air conditioning.
