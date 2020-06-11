20 ALDERWOOD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Rare one story floorplan - just freshened up and ready to rent! Fresh two tone paint, brand new neutral carpet, refinished bathtubs, new blinds on most windows and spic and span clean! Excellent floorplan with huge living room including fireplace and soaring ceiling; large formal dining room with new contemporary light fixture; spacious sunny kitchen with garden window and room for informal eating table; upgraded tile entry; oversized master bedroom has mirrored wardrobes and vaulted ceiling. 2 car attached garage plus full driveway on the street-front location and the property does not back to Irvine Center Drive. Low maintenance oversized rear patio with lemon tree! This is a wonderful place to call home! Woodbridge residents enjoy the use of 2 lakes and lagoons, over 20 pools, spas numerous parks, lots of tennis courts,