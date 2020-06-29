All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 2 Shelby.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
2 Shelby
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:50 AM

2 Shelby

2 Shelby · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2 Shelby, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Newly remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath, office(can be used as 3rd bedroom) single story home in Irvine - Newly remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath, office(can be used as 3rd bedroom), single story Northwood Courtside with Vaulted ceiling, Light and Bright Kitchen with newer grey shaker cabinet. Brazilian Marble Stone Counter top, Front yard, side yard, and backyard with Backyard GOLF & beautiful landscape. Master bathroom has granite throughout and built-in vanity set and Vaulted Ceiling. Newer central AC, Built-in 240 volt wall outlet for Electric Car, Enclosed attic with plenty of Storage Space, Walk to Brywood Elementary school and Sierra Vista Middle School. Short drive to Northwood High, HOA Pool, Tennis court & park. Conveniently close to Freeways, and only minutes to Spectrum, South Coast Plaza, Market Place, Costco, Zion Market, UCI, Newport Beach.

(RLNE5381510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Shelby have any available units?
2 Shelby doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Shelby have?
Some of 2 Shelby's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Shelby currently offering any rent specials?
2 Shelby is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Shelby pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Shelby is pet friendly.
Does 2 Shelby offer parking?
No, 2 Shelby does not offer parking.
Does 2 Shelby have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Shelby does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Shelby have a pool?
Yes, 2 Shelby has a pool.
Does 2 Shelby have accessible units?
No, 2 Shelby does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Shelby have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Shelby does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Shelby have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Shelby has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology