Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Newly remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath, office(can be used as 3rd bedroom) single story home in Irvine - Newly remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath, office(can be used as 3rd bedroom), single story Northwood Courtside with Vaulted ceiling, Light and Bright Kitchen with newer grey shaker cabinet. Brazilian Marble Stone Counter top, Front yard, side yard, and backyard with Backyard GOLF & beautiful landscape. Master bathroom has granite throughout and built-in vanity set and Vaulted Ceiling. Newer central AC, Built-in 240 volt wall outlet for Electric Car, Enclosed attic with plenty of Storage Space, Walk to Brywood Elementary school and Sierra Vista Middle School. Short drive to Northwood High, HOA Pool, Tennis court & park. Conveniently close to Freeways, and only minutes to Spectrum, South Coast Plaza, Market Place, Costco, Zion Market, UCI, Newport Beach.



(RLNE5381510)