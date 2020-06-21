2 Mozzoni Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub tennis court

Located in Corte Bella, a beautiful Gated community with Euroupean Architecture, Italian Statues and Courtyards. Light and Bright Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2.5 Bath unit. Open and Bright With Plantation Shutters. Cozy Living Room w/ Fireplace and Mirrerod wall Dinning romm with Breakfast Counter which Opens to the kitchen. Second Floor Features a Large Master Suite With Mirrored Wardrobes, Dual Sinks and a Roman Tub, Separate Shower. Guest Room with Full Bath . Extra Parking Next to Garage. Laundry is Inside by the powder room. Community offers pool and spa, Tennis Court, Clubhouse, BBQ area and ample guest parking. Walking to 4 Pools, Spas, Parks, Basketball Courts, Greenbelts & More!! Conveniently Located Across from San Remo Park. Close shopping, and award wining Irvine Unified Schools.