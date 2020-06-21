All apartments in Irvine
2 Mozzoni Aisle
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:15 PM

2 Mozzoni Aisle

2 Mozzoni Aisle · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 Mozzoni Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1347 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Located in Corte Bella, a beautiful Gated community with Euroupean Architecture, Italian Statues and Courtyards. Light and Bright Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2.5 Bath unit. Open and Bright With Plantation Shutters. Cozy Living Room w/ Fireplace and Mirrerod wall Dinning romm with Breakfast Counter which Opens to the kitchen. Second Floor Features a Large Master Suite With Mirrored Wardrobes, Dual Sinks and a Roman Tub, Separate Shower. Guest Room with Full Bath . Extra Parking Next to Garage. Laundry is Inside by the powder room. Community offers pool and spa, Tennis Court, Clubhouse, BBQ area and ample guest parking. Walking to 4 Pools, Spas, Parks, Basketball Courts, Greenbelts & More!! Conveniently Located Across from San Remo Park. Close shopping, and award wining Irvine Unified Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Mozzoni Aisle have any available units?
2 Mozzoni Aisle has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Mozzoni Aisle have?
Some of 2 Mozzoni Aisle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Mozzoni Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
2 Mozzoni Aisle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Mozzoni Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 2 Mozzoni Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Mozzoni Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 2 Mozzoni Aisle does offer parking.
Does 2 Mozzoni Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Mozzoni Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Mozzoni Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 2 Mozzoni Aisle has a pool.
Does 2 Mozzoni Aisle have accessible units?
No, 2 Mozzoni Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Mozzoni Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Mozzoni Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Mozzoni Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Mozzoni Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
