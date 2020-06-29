2 Greenmoor

Amenities

Welcome to this beautifully remodeled, move-in ready, end-unit home in the Irvine village of Woodbridge. Cathedral ceilings and fireplace grace the living room in the largest open floor plan in the Stonegate community. Luxurious kitchen with island, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and gas stove with family room and powder room. The master suite has high ceilings and a gorgeous remodeled bathroom. Two extra bedrooms are upstairs along with another beautifully remodeled bathroom. Upstairs laundry with washer and dryer included. Plantation shutters throughout. Come enjoy the Woodbridge lifestyle with over twenty pools, tennis courts, two beach clubs and lakes, parks, dining, shopping, award-winning schools, easy freeway access and close to UCI.