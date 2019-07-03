All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
2 Datepalm
Last updated December 14 2019 at 3:41 PM

2 Datepalm

2 Datepalm · No Longer Available
Location

2 Datepalm, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
This home located in the Oak Creek Community is at the end of a street with a corner lot which provides privacy. The home includes the following upgrades: glass-inset front door, distressed hardwood and tile flooring, plantation shutters, designer paint, crown molding, multiple ceiling fans, gas fireplace, garage built-in cabinets, and coated garage flooring. Kitchen includes upgraded cabinets, granite counters with sit-up bar, full backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet, secondary closet, wainscoting and custom framed mirrors. The outdoor living space has a stacked stone outdoor fireplace, custom built-in BBQ with sit-up bar, and water feature. Oak Creek Community offers three private pools, tennis, volleyball, tot lots, Oak Creek Elementary and the Oak Creek shopping and dining. Non-smokers only and no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Datepalm have any available units?
2 Datepalm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Datepalm have?
Some of 2 Datepalm's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Datepalm currently offering any rent specials?
2 Datepalm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Datepalm pet-friendly?
No, 2 Datepalm is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Datepalm offer parking?
Yes, 2 Datepalm offers parking.
Does 2 Datepalm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Datepalm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Datepalm have a pool?
Yes, 2 Datepalm has a pool.
Does 2 Datepalm have accessible units?
No, 2 Datepalm does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Datepalm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Datepalm has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Datepalm have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Datepalm does not have units with air conditioning.
