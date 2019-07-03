2 Datepalm

Amenities

This home located in the Oak Creek Community is at the end of a street with a corner lot which provides privacy. The home includes the following upgrades: glass-inset front door, distressed hardwood and tile flooring, plantation shutters, designer paint, crown molding, multiple ceiling fans, gas fireplace, garage built-in cabinets, and coated garage flooring. Kitchen includes upgraded cabinets, granite counters with sit-up bar, full backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom includes walk-in closet, secondary closet, wainscoting and custom framed mirrors. The outdoor living space has a stacked stone outdoor fireplace, custom built-in BBQ with sit-up bar, and water feature. Oak Creek Community offers three private pools, tennis, volleyball, tot lots, Oak Creek Elementary and the Oak Creek shopping and dining. Non-smokers only and no pets.