This is one story two bedrooms two full baths town home with two car attached garage to the house. great location it's corner lot and the green belt at front door, the entrance is huge family room with fireplace and high ceiling designed with recessed LED lighting feel very spacious, formal dinning room next to the kitchen and the kitchen has brand new quartz counter top, recessed LED lighting, with a big pantry. the laundry room in kitchen, the master bedroom with recessed LED lighting, the whole house has been replaced dual vinyl windows and laminate flooring through out house, NO popcorn ceiling. the court yard has patio cover, private & quietness good gardening, BBQ....etc. two car attached garage with built-in storage cabinetry. walking distance to Meadow Park Elementary School, Spring acre park, HOA Pool and South Lake.