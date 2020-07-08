All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 2 Claret.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
2 Claret
Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:15 AM

2 Claret

2 Claret · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2 Claret, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This is one story two bedrooms two full baths town home with two car attached garage to the house. great location it's corner lot and the green belt at front door, the entrance is huge family room with fireplace and high ceiling designed with recessed LED lighting feel very spacious, formal dinning room next to the kitchen and the kitchen has brand new quartz counter top, recessed LED lighting, with a big pantry. the laundry room in kitchen, the master bedroom with recessed LED lighting, the whole house has been replaced dual vinyl windows and laminate flooring through out house, NO popcorn ceiling. the court yard has patio cover, private & quietness good gardening, BBQ....etc. two car attached garage with built-in storage cabinetry. walking distance to Meadow Park Elementary School, Spring acre park, HOA Pool and South Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Claret have any available units?
2 Claret doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Claret have?
Some of 2 Claret's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Claret currently offering any rent specials?
2 Claret is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Claret pet-friendly?
No, 2 Claret is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Claret offer parking?
Yes, 2 Claret offers parking.
Does 2 Claret have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Claret does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Claret have a pool?
Yes, 2 Claret has a pool.
Does 2 Claret have accessible units?
No, 2 Claret does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Claret have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Claret has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Claret have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Claret does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology