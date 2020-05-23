All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 2 Cedarlake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
2 Cedarlake
Last updated February 23 2020 at 3:01 AM

2 Cedarlake

2 Cedarlake · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2 Cedarlake, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
SHORT TERM LEASE FROM 01/01/2020~4/30/2020***NEW INSIDE REMODELING INCLUDING NEW FRESH TWO-TONE PAINT IN & OUT, NEW WOOD FLOORS & BASEBOARDS THROUGHOUT AS WELL AS LIVING & DINING ROOM***This is the one story home that you have been waiting for. End unit close to South Lake and the Woodbridge Tennis facility. The home is very move-in ready with the kitchen redone to include new cabinets, flooring, granite and appliance with gas range, refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher. The bathrooms have been redone with new vanites, shower/ tubs and granite. There is wood flooring in the entry, living room, dining room, kitchen and hallway. The dining room has a beautiful Schoenbeck crystal chandelier. The home has a den/family room that could very easily be converted to a third bedroom. The HVAC to include duct work and water heater have been replaced recently.
Over $100,000 has been spent to update this home. Irvine has been ranked as the safest city for the past 10 years. Living in Woodbridge
is like living in a very high end resort with all of it's amenities. Relax in your very private atrium with that morning coffee or evening glass
of wine. This home in Woodbridge is FANTASTIC!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Cedarlake have any available units?
2 Cedarlake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Cedarlake have?
Some of 2 Cedarlake's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Cedarlake currently offering any rent specials?
2 Cedarlake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Cedarlake pet-friendly?
No, 2 Cedarlake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Cedarlake offer parking?
Yes, 2 Cedarlake offers parking.
Does 2 Cedarlake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Cedarlake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Cedarlake have a pool?
No, 2 Cedarlake does not have a pool.
Does 2 Cedarlake have accessible units?
No, 2 Cedarlake does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Cedarlake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Cedarlake has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Cedarlake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Cedarlake has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology