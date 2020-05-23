2 Cedarlake

Amenities
SHORT TERM LEASE FROM 01/01/2020~4/30/2020***NEW INSIDE REMODELING INCLUDING NEW FRESH TWO-TONE PAINT IN & OUT, NEW WOOD FLOORS & BASEBOARDS THROUGHOUT AS WELL AS LIVING & DINING ROOM***This is the one story home that you have been waiting for. End unit close to South Lake and the Woodbridge Tennis facility. The home is very move-in ready with the kitchen redone to include new cabinets, flooring, granite and appliance with gas range, refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher. The bathrooms have been redone with new vanites, shower/ tubs and granite. There is wood flooring in the entry, living room, dining room, kitchen and hallway. The dining room has a beautiful Schoenbeck crystal chandelier. The home has a den/family room that could very easily be converted to a third bedroom. The HVAC to include duct work and water heater have been replaced recently.
Over $100,000 has been spent to update this home. Irvine has been ranked as the safest city for the past 10 years. Living in Woodbridge
is like living in a very high end resort with all of it's amenities. Relax in your very private atrium with that morning coffee or evening glass
of wine. This home in Woodbridge is FANTASTIC!!!!