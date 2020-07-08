All apartments in Irvine
199 Springview

199 Springview
Location

199 Springview, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Call this relaxing Condo your New Home!!! Welcome to this spacious well maintained studio in Northwood Irvine. This home comes with stove, refrigerator, Oven, and wall A/C in unit. The Living area is spacious with Laminate Wood flooring throughout the unit. This unit is in a quiet community within a short distance to the Clubhouse, Pool, Spa, and Three Tennis Courts. The unit is within a very short distance to Community Large Laundry. Enjoy your morning coffee with the lushes views of the streams and the tranquil sounds of the waterfalls. The home is within Award Winning School District, Short distance away from Public Parks, Shopping centers within distance to Starbucks, Yogurtland, Grocery stores, North Wood Market Place and Shopping Center, Irvine Spectrum, The District/Tustin Legacy, and much more. Easy access to I-5 Fwy, I-405 Fwy, CA-241 Hwy, CA-261 Hwy, CA-133 Hwy, CA-91 Hwy, CA-55 Hwy, CA-22 Hwy. Easy Move in Process.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

