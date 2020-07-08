199 Springview

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access tennis court

Call this relaxing Condo your New Home!!! Welcome to this spacious well maintained studio in Northwood Irvine. This home comes with stove, refrigerator, Oven, and wall A/C in unit. The Living area is spacious with Laminate Wood flooring throughout the unit. This unit is in a quiet community within a short distance to the Clubhouse, Pool, Spa, and Three Tennis Courts. The unit is within a very short distance to Community Large Laundry. Enjoy your morning coffee with the lushes views of the streams and the tranquil sounds of the waterfalls. The home is within Award Winning School District, Short distance away from Public Parks, Shopping centers within distance to Starbucks, Yogurtland, Grocery stores, North Wood Market Place and Shopping Center, Irvine Spectrum, The District/Tustin Legacy, and much more. Easy access to I-5 Fwy, I-405 Fwy, CA-241 Hwy, CA-261 Hwy, CA-133 Hwy, CA-91 Hwy, CA-55 Hwy, CA-22 Hwy. Easy Move in Process.

Call this relaxing Condo your New Home!!! Welcome to this spacious well maintained studio in Northwood Irvine. This home comes with stove, refrigerator, Oven, and wall A/C in unit. The Living area is spacious with Laminate Wood flooring throughout the unit. This unit is in a quiet community within a short distance to the Clubhouse, Pool, Spa, and Three Tennis Courts. The unit is within a very short distance to Community Large Laundry. Enjoy your morning coffee with the lushes views of the streams and the tranquil sounds of the waterfalls. The home is within Award Winning School District, Short distance away from Public Parks, Shopping centers within distance to Starbucks, Yogurtland, Grocery stores, North Wood Market Place and Shopping Center, Irvine Spectrum, The District/Tustin Legacy, and much more. Easy access to I-5 Fwy, I-405 Fwy, CA-241 Hwy, CA-261 Hwy, CA-133 Hwy, CA-91 Hwy, CA-55 Hwy, CA-22 Hwy. Easy Move in Process.