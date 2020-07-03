198 Tribeca

Amenities

BRAND NEW NEVER BEEN LIVED IN! Striking contemporary gem situated in the heart of Irvine Business Center is designed for the upscale elevated modern urban lifestyle! Newly completed in 2019, this luxury single level flat offers alluring bright and open layout, an outdoor deck and an attached direct access two car garage. Panoramic views! Great Room concept enhances entertaining space! The master suite boasts a lavish master bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedroom has large walk-in closet. This unique energy efficient smart-home with over 1500+Sq Ft of living space features designer upgrades through out. Gourmet-inspired kitchen showcases an over-sized center island, white cabinets with quartz counter tops, GE stainless-steel refrigerator with ice dispenser, professional stainless steel 6-burner & griddle gas range cook-top, hood, oven and dishwasher. Other highlights are custom paint, designer flooring and tiles, designer window coverings, rocker light switches, Honeywell Lyric Round Wi-Fi Thermostats, GE washer and dryer in inside laundry area. Rare find direct access attached private over-sized 2 car tandem garage offers additional storage space. Community amenities feature Rockefeller Park, saline pools and spas, pickle ball court, tree-lined park and green space, a 2.2-acre Central Park, 8,000 Sq Ft club house with fitness and event center. Located close to Newport Beach, beaches, South Coast Plaza, UCI, John Wayne Airport.