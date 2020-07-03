All apartments in Irvine
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated December 2 2019 at 8:01 PM

198 Tribeca

198 Tribeca · No Longer Available
Location

198 Tribeca, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
BRAND NEW NEVER BEEN LIVED IN! Striking contemporary gem situated in the heart of Irvine Business Center is designed for the upscale elevated modern urban lifestyle! Newly completed in 2019, this luxury single level flat offers alluring bright and open layout, an outdoor deck and an attached direct access two car garage. Panoramic views! Great Room concept enhances entertaining space! The master suite boasts a lavish master bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedroom has large walk-in closet. This unique energy efficient smart-home with over 1500+Sq Ft of living space features designer upgrades through out. Gourmet-inspired kitchen showcases an over-sized center island, white cabinets with quartz counter tops, GE stainless-steel refrigerator with ice dispenser, professional stainless steel 6-burner & griddle gas range cook-top, hood, oven and dishwasher. Other highlights are custom paint, designer flooring and tiles, designer window coverings, rocker light switches, Honeywell Lyric Round Wi-Fi Thermostats, GE washer and dryer in inside laundry area. Rare find direct access attached private over-sized 2 car tandem garage offers additional storage space. Community amenities feature Rockefeller Park, saline pools and spas, pickle ball court, tree-lined park and green space, a 2.2-acre Central Park, 8,000 Sq Ft club house with fitness and event center. Located close to Newport Beach, beaches, South Coast Plaza, UCI, John Wayne Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 Tribeca have any available units?
198 Tribeca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 198 Tribeca have?
Some of 198 Tribeca's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 198 Tribeca currently offering any rent specials?
198 Tribeca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 Tribeca pet-friendly?
No, 198 Tribeca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 198 Tribeca offer parking?
Yes, 198 Tribeca offers parking.
Does 198 Tribeca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 198 Tribeca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 Tribeca have a pool?
Yes, 198 Tribeca has a pool.
Does 198 Tribeca have accessible units?
No, 198 Tribeca does not have accessible units.
Does 198 Tribeca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 198 Tribeca has units with dishwashers.
Does 198 Tribeca have units with air conditioning?
No, 198 Tribeca does not have units with air conditioning.

