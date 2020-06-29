All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
195 Follyhatch
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:57 AM

195 Follyhatch

195 Follyhatch · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

195 Follyhatch, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous home in highly desirable Beacon park, city of Irvine. Model perfect townhouse crafted in 2018, features an ideal
open concept floor plan. Highly sought after approx. 2010 sq ft. home, features 3 bedrooms ,2 full bathroom and a laundry room on
a single level. This property has a large Gourmet Kitchen with upgraded built in appliances, Quartz counter top with back-splash,
recessed lighting and window blinds. Enjoy entertaining family and friends in living room with lots of natural light. The unit has a two
car garage with big balcony to enjoy mountain views. Premium location just steps away from resort style community parks, pools,
gym, walking, hiking and biking trails. Award winning Irvine Schools within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Follyhatch have any available units?
195 Follyhatch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 195 Follyhatch have?
Some of 195 Follyhatch's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Follyhatch currently offering any rent specials?
195 Follyhatch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Follyhatch pet-friendly?
No, 195 Follyhatch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 195 Follyhatch offer parking?
Yes, 195 Follyhatch offers parking.
Does 195 Follyhatch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Follyhatch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Follyhatch have a pool?
Yes, 195 Follyhatch has a pool.
Does 195 Follyhatch have accessible units?
No, 195 Follyhatch does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Follyhatch have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Follyhatch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Follyhatch have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Follyhatch does not have units with air conditioning.

