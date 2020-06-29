195 Follyhatch

Amenities
Gorgeous home in highly desirable Beacon park, city of Irvine. Model perfect townhouse crafted in 2018, features an ideal
open concept floor plan. Highly sought after approx. 2010 sq ft. home, features 3 bedrooms ,2 full bathroom and a laundry room on
a single level. This property has a large Gourmet Kitchen with upgraded built in appliances, Quartz counter top with back-splash,
recessed lighting and window blinds. Enjoy entertaining family and friends in living room with lots of natural light. The unit has a two
car garage with big balcony to enjoy mountain views. Premium location just steps away from resort style community parks, pools,
gym, walking, hiking and biking trails. Award winning Irvine Schools within walking distance.