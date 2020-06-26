All apartments in Irvine
192 Wild Lilac
Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:21 AM

192 Wild Lilac

Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

192 Wild Lilac, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This is 3 bedrooms 3 full baths town home located in a well known " Woodbury Community". it's end unit bright & quiet, one bedroom with enclosed bathroom at first floor, the fireplace at family room, the kitchen with upgraded cabinetry & granite counter top, stainless appliances open to the dinning area. tile floor in the family room & kitchen. the master bedroom at third floor very quiet & brightness and NO common wall to the neighbors, master bathroom has upgraded floor & cabinet separate bathtub & shower, TV rack installed,
the 'Woodbury" community have many amenities to enjoy, club house, 7 High end swimming pool ,spa,tennis court,baseball field, basketball, hiking trail, playground,parks.......and much more. walking distance to Elementary School. the Woodbury shopping center near by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 Wild Lilac have any available units?
192 Wild Lilac doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 192 Wild Lilac have?
Some of 192 Wild Lilac's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 Wild Lilac currently offering any rent specials?
192 Wild Lilac is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 Wild Lilac pet-friendly?
No, 192 Wild Lilac is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 192 Wild Lilac offer parking?
Yes, 192 Wild Lilac offers parking.
Does 192 Wild Lilac have units with washers and dryers?
No, 192 Wild Lilac does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 Wild Lilac have a pool?
Yes, 192 Wild Lilac has a pool.
Does 192 Wild Lilac have accessible units?
No, 192 Wild Lilac does not have accessible units.
Does 192 Wild Lilac have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 192 Wild Lilac has units with dishwashers.
Does 192 Wild Lilac have units with air conditioning?
No, 192 Wild Lilac does not have units with air conditioning.
