192 Wild Lilac

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

This is 3 bedrooms 3 full baths town home located in a well known " Woodbury Community". it's end unit bright & quiet, one bedroom with enclosed bathroom at first floor, the fireplace at family room, the kitchen with upgraded cabinetry & granite counter top, stainless appliances open to the dinning area. tile floor in the family room & kitchen. the master bedroom at third floor very quiet & brightness and NO common wall to the neighbors, master bathroom has upgraded floor & cabinet separate bathtub & shower, TV rack installed,

the 'Woodbury" community have many amenities to enjoy, club house, 7 High end swimming pool ,spa,tennis court,baseball field, basketball, hiking trail, playground,parks.......and much more. walking distance to Elementary School. the Woodbury shopping center near by.