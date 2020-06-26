192 Wild Lilac

Amenities
This is 3 bedrooms 3 full baths town home located in a well known " Woodbury Community". it's end unit bright & quiet, one bedroom with enclosed bathroom at first floor, the fireplace at family room, the kitchen with upgraded cabinetry & granite counter top, stainless appliances open to the dinning area. tile floor in the family room & kitchen. the master bedroom at third floor very quiet & brightness and NO common wall to the neighbors, master bathroom has upgraded floor & cabinet separate bathtub & shower, TV rack installed,
the 'Woodbury" community have many amenities to enjoy, club house, 7 High end swimming pool ,spa,tennis court,baseball field, basketball, hiking trail, playground,parks.......and much more. walking distance to Elementary School. the Woodbury shopping center near by.