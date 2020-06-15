All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

19 Lexington

19 Lexington · (949) 415-8793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 Lexington, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 19 Lexington · Avail. Jul 5

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2515 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
19 Lexington Available 07/05/20 BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY POOL HOME WITH SPA. - This is a 10 by all means. Cul-de-sac location with an oversized lot backing to greenbelt. Great curb appeal, open floorplan , light and bright. Formal living and dining room with soaring ceilings. Remodeled gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, granite counters, center island and Cherry cabinets. Cozy family room with fireplace and custom built-ins. First Floor Master suite with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and beautiful remodeled master bath and walk-in closet. Three secondary bedrooms upstairs. All windows and doors replaced by dual pane, newer roof, Brazilian Mahogany wood flooring and more. Private oversized yard with patio cover, fenced pool and spa and mature landscaping. Minutes from schools, shopping and freeways. Act now this home will not last. Landscaping and Pool Service included in rent.

Visit itr.appfolio.com/listings to view our other homes for rent.

(RLNE4722381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Lexington have any available units?
19 Lexington has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Lexington have?
Some of 19 Lexington's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Lexington currently offering any rent specials?
19 Lexington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Lexington pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Lexington is pet friendly.
Does 19 Lexington offer parking?
No, 19 Lexington does not offer parking.
Does 19 Lexington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Lexington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Lexington have a pool?
Yes, 19 Lexington has a pool.
Does 19 Lexington have accessible units?
No, 19 Lexington does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Lexington have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Lexington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Lexington have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Lexington does not have units with air conditioning.
