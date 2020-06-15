Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

19 Lexington Available 07/05/20 BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY POOL HOME WITH SPA. - This is a 10 by all means. Cul-de-sac location with an oversized lot backing to greenbelt. Great curb appeal, open floorplan , light and bright. Formal living and dining room with soaring ceilings. Remodeled gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, granite counters, center island and Cherry cabinets. Cozy family room with fireplace and custom built-ins. First Floor Master suite with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and beautiful remodeled master bath and walk-in closet. Three secondary bedrooms upstairs. All windows and doors replaced by dual pane, newer roof, Brazilian Mahogany wood flooring and more. Private oversized yard with patio cover, fenced pool and spa and mature landscaping. Minutes from schools, shopping and freeways. Act now this home will not last. Landscaping and Pool Service included in rent.



Visit itr.appfolio.com/listings to view our other homes for rent.



(RLNE4722381)