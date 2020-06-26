All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 19 Lewis.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
19 Lewis
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:40 PM

19 Lewis

19 Lewis · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

19 Lewis, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Custom built home in 2001 with 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath has 3,172 sqft, 5027 sqft lot in a desirable Northwood. As you enter through the heavy rustic Spanish panel door with built in Madrid speakeasy, this designer house fills the senses with a mixture of modern and traditional Spanish motifs. Rich woods, spiral staircase, wire and curved wrought iron railings, aged marble flooring, copper light fixtures, built in water features, vaulted ceilings, luxurious bathrooms, granite counter tops and more. The master suite, with walk in closets, spa tub and shower, is located on the first level. The second story has 3 more bedroom and very wide hallways.
The exterior has multiple patios, built in barbecue, fountains, and many uniquely beautiful plants. It has a driveway and two car garage with plenty of built in storage. It is located in the Northwood community and a short walk to parks and schools.
This two story beauty is fully furnished and is available for immediate lease. It comes with high end laundry machines, beds, couches, banquet dinning table, rolling kitchen island, outdoor furniture and many built in storage areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Lewis have any available units?
19 Lewis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 19 Lewis have?
Some of 19 Lewis's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Lewis currently offering any rent specials?
19 Lewis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Lewis pet-friendly?
No, 19 Lewis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 19 Lewis offer parking?
Yes, 19 Lewis offers parking.
Does 19 Lewis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Lewis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Lewis have a pool?
No, 19 Lewis does not have a pool.
Does 19 Lewis have accessible units?
No, 19 Lewis does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Lewis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Lewis has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Lewis have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Lewis does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology