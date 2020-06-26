Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Custom built home in 2001 with 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath has 3,172 sqft, 5027 sqft lot in a desirable Northwood. As you enter through the heavy rustic Spanish panel door with built in Madrid speakeasy, this designer house fills the senses with a mixture of modern and traditional Spanish motifs. Rich woods, spiral staircase, wire and curved wrought iron railings, aged marble flooring, copper light fixtures, built in water features, vaulted ceilings, luxurious bathrooms, granite counter tops and more. The master suite, with walk in closets, spa tub and shower, is located on the first level. The second story has 3 more bedroom and very wide hallways.

The exterior has multiple patios, built in barbecue, fountains, and many uniquely beautiful plants. It has a driveway and two car garage with plenty of built in storage. It is located in the Northwood community and a short walk to parks and schools.

This two story beauty is fully furnished and is available for immediate lease. It comes with high end laundry machines, beds, couches, banquet dinning table, rolling kitchen island, outdoor furniture and many built in storage areas.