18951 RACINE

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bth single story home in the beautiful upscale community of Turtle Rock. Upon entering the home you will find a formal living room with cozy fireplace and formal dining room perfect for all your entertaining needs. The spacious family room opens to a sunny kitchen with a breakfast area. Retreat in you master bedroom with private master bath and direct access to an enclosed atrium. Three other generously sized bedrooms complete this wonderful home. The backyard has a large brick patio,deck and grassy area perfect for your weekend BBQ's. All new double pane windows and sliders, fresh paint throughout. Enjoy all of the ammenties that Turtle Rock has to offer including, a variety of pools,spas, tennis courts and nature trails. You will also benefit from top rated Irvine schools including the nationally ranked University High School. Minutes to UCI, NEWPORT BEACH, 5 STAR RESORTS AND DINING, FASHION ISLAND, SOUTH COAST PLAZA offering world class shopping.