Irvine, CA
18951 RACINE
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:13 PM

18951 RACINE

18951 Racine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18951 Racine Drive, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bth single story home in the beautiful upscale community of Turtle Rock. Upon entering the home you will find a formal living room with cozy fireplace and formal dining room perfect for all your entertaining needs. The spacious family room opens to a sunny kitchen with a breakfast area. Retreat in you master bedroom with private master bath and direct access to an enclosed atrium. Three other generously sized bedrooms complete this wonderful home. The backyard has a large brick patio,deck and grassy area perfect for your weekend BBQ's. All new double pane windows and sliders, fresh paint throughout. Enjoy all of the ammenties that Turtle Rock has to offer including, a variety of pools,spas, tennis courts and nature trails. You will also benefit from top rated Irvine schools including the nationally ranked University High School. Minutes to UCI, NEWPORT BEACH, 5 STAR RESORTS AND DINING, FASHION ISLAND, SOUTH COAST PLAZA offering world class shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18951 RACINE have any available units?
18951 RACINE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 18951 RACINE have?
Some of 18951 RACINE's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18951 RACINE currently offering any rent specials?
18951 RACINE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18951 RACINE pet-friendly?
No, 18951 RACINE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 18951 RACINE offer parking?
No, 18951 RACINE does not offer parking.
Does 18951 RACINE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18951 RACINE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18951 RACINE have a pool?
Yes, 18951 RACINE has a pool.
Does 18951 RACINE have accessible units?
No, 18951 RACINE does not have accessible units.
Does 18951 RACINE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18951 RACINE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18951 RACINE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18951 RACINE does not have units with air conditioning.
