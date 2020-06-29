All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 AM

188 Villa

188 Villa Rdg · (951) 318-1430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

188 Villa Rdg, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2424 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
coffee bar
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
188 Villa Rdg is a condo in Irvine, CA 92620. This 2,424 square foot condo features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Nearby schools include Northwood High School, Northwood Montessori Of Irvine and Northwood Montessori School of Irvine. The closest grocery stores are Pavilions and Orange County Produce. The closest coffee shop is Peet's Coffee and Tea. Nearby restaurants include Ren Asian Bistro, La Sirena Grill and Zov's Cafe Bakery & Bar. 188 Villa Rdg is near Meadowood Park, Citrusglen Park and Settlers Park. This address can also be written as 188 Villa Ridge, Irvine, California 92620. Lease with furnitures and applicances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 Villa have any available units?
188 Villa has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 188 Villa have?
Some of 188 Villa's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 Villa currently offering any rent specials?
188 Villa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Villa pet-friendly?
No, 188 Villa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 188 Villa offer parking?
Yes, 188 Villa offers parking.
Does 188 Villa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 Villa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Villa have a pool?
Yes, 188 Villa has a pool.
Does 188 Villa have accessible units?
No, 188 Villa does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Villa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 188 Villa has units with dishwashers.
Does 188 Villa have units with air conditioning?
No, 188 Villa does not have units with air conditioning.
