Irvine, CA
188 Harringay
Last updated December 15 2019 at 8:19 AM

188 Harringay

188 Harringay · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

188 Harringay, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
refrigerator
A wonderful brand new tri-level lifestyle home, a must see beauty. Three en-suite bedrooms, a very spacious unit. Main floor one en-suite bedrooms, kitchen and living room on the second floor, featuring large granite kitchen island, expansive counter tops wall to wall, many cabinets for daily use and storage. Spacious family room to entertain family members and guest, and a half bathroom on the second floor. One en suite master bedroom and another en suite good size bedroom upstairs, both with large walk-in closet. Enjoy luxurious resort style amenities great park has to offer. Right across the pools park where you can spend peaceful times in the three pools for every age, toddler pool, junior pool and lap swimming pool. There are so many activities great park offers. A wonderful place to live. Convenient to Woodbury shopping center, Spectrum Shopping center, and easy to move around in Irvine, easy access to I-5 and 133 and 405. K-8 beacon park school or Cadence park school serves this neighborhood. All one year refrigerator and washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 Harringay have any available units?
188 Harringay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 188 Harringay have?
Some of 188 Harringay's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 Harringay currently offering any rent specials?
188 Harringay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Harringay pet-friendly?
No, 188 Harringay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 188 Harringay offer parking?
No, 188 Harringay does not offer parking.
Does 188 Harringay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 188 Harringay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Harringay have a pool?
Yes, 188 Harringay has a pool.
Does 188 Harringay have accessible units?
No, 188 Harringay does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Harringay have units with dishwashers?
No, 188 Harringay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 188 Harringay have units with air conditioning?
No, 188 Harringay does not have units with air conditioning.
