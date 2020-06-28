188 Harringay

Amenities

A wonderful brand new tri-level lifestyle home, a must see beauty. Three en-suite bedrooms, a very spacious unit. Main floor one en-suite bedrooms, kitchen and living room on the second floor, featuring large granite kitchen island, expansive counter tops wall to wall, many cabinets for daily use and storage. Spacious family room to entertain family members and guest, and a half bathroom on the second floor. One en suite master bedroom and another en suite good size bedroom upstairs, both with large walk-in closet. Enjoy luxurious resort style amenities great park has to offer. Right across the pools park where you can spend peaceful times in the three pools for every age, toddler pool, junior pool and lap swimming pool. There are so many activities great park offers. A wonderful place to live. Convenient to Woodbury shopping center, Spectrum Shopping center, and easy to move around in Irvine, easy access to I-5 and 133 and 405. K-8 beacon park school or Cadence park school serves this neighborhood. All one year refrigerator and washer and dryer included.