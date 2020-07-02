All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 17 2020 at 8:07 AM

187 Bowery

187 Bowery · No Longer Available
Location

187 Bowery, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Brand new lennar apartment, Tribeca Residence 6 floorplan 1465 sq.ft.with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms located within Central Park West community.This community features a club house including indoor fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, BBQ area and quiet reading area and party room. The best choice for students and people working close by. This two-bedroom home includes a 2-bay garage on the first level. Our unite located at 3rd floor with an elevator can go directly go upstairs from the garage level. Home is a free-flowing living area featuring a spacious great room, dining room, outdoor deck, and gourmet kitchen with center island. The master suites has its' own luxurious master bathroom and large walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 200 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 Bowery have any available units?
187 Bowery doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 187 Bowery have?
Some of 187 Bowery's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 Bowery currently offering any rent specials?
187 Bowery is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Bowery pet-friendly?
No, 187 Bowery is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 187 Bowery offer parking?
Yes, 187 Bowery offers parking.
Does 187 Bowery have units with washers and dryers?
No, 187 Bowery does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Bowery have a pool?
Yes, 187 Bowery has a pool.
Does 187 Bowery have accessible units?
No, 187 Bowery does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Bowery have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 187 Bowery has units with dishwashers.
Does 187 Bowery have units with air conditioning?
No, 187 Bowery does not have units with air conditioning.

