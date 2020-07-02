187 Bowery

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

Brand new lennar apartment, Tribeca Residence 6 floorplan 1465 sq.ft.with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms located within Central Park West community.This community features a club house including indoor fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, BBQ area and quiet reading area and party room. The best choice for students and people working close by. This two-bedroom home includes a 2-bay garage on the first level. Our unite located at 3rd floor with an elevator can go directly go upstairs from the garage level. Home is a free-flowing living area featuring a spacious great room, dining room, outdoor deck, and gourmet kitchen with center island. The master suites has its' own luxurious master bathroom and large walk-in closet.