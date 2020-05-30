186 Harringay

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities new construction

Special Price $3480 3 Story Home 3Be/3.5Ba in Beautiful Irvine! - Newly Constructed 3 Story Home in Beautiful City of Irvine! This magnificent family home comes with 3 spacious bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. One bedroom is located on the first floor with its private bathroom. The half bathroom is located in the open area living room. Master bedroom is accented with beautiful large walk in closet. The family room also gives way to an outdoor deck. This breathtaking home will not last long!



To apply and schedule showing, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now" or "Schedule Showing."

https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/

In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4388511)