Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

186 Harringay

186 Harringay · No Longer Available
Location

186 Harringay, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
new construction
Special Price $3480 3 Story Home 3Be/3.5Ba in Beautiful Irvine! - Newly Constructed 3 Story Home in Beautiful City of Irvine! This magnificent family home comes with 3 spacious bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. One bedroom is located on the first floor with its private bathroom. The half bathroom is located in the open area living room. Master bedroom is accented with beautiful large walk in closet. The family room also gives way to an outdoor deck. This breathtaking home will not last long!

To apply and schedule showing, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now" or "Schedule Showing."
https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/
In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4388511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186 Harringay have any available units?
186 Harringay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 186 Harringay currently offering any rent specials?
186 Harringay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 Harringay pet-friendly?
No, 186 Harringay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 186 Harringay offer parking?
No, 186 Harringay does not offer parking.
Does 186 Harringay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 186 Harringay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 Harringay have a pool?
No, 186 Harringay does not have a pool.
Does 186 Harringay have accessible units?
No, 186 Harringay does not have accessible units.
Does 186 Harringay have units with dishwashers?
No, 186 Harringay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 186 Harringay have units with air conditioning?
No, 186 Harringay does not have units with air conditioning.

