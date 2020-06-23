185 Oceano

Amenities

Stunning Vivo Plan 4 at the Reserves, located in the prestigious gated community of Orchard Hills. Brand new home beautifully designed boasting breath taking views of cities and Catalina Island. Open floor plan with huge great room connecting kitchen to dining room. Chef’s kitchen with a fantastic stainless steel appliance package, large island, rich wood cabinetry, and walk in pantry. Panoramic doors leads to sweeping views and a great sized backyard fit for entertaining. Grand master bedroom suite with spacious bath to include separate dual sink vanities, sizeable shower/tub, and walk-in-closet. Whole house fan for efficient air conditioning and Lutron home Automation Systems to control light and temperature. Upgraded designer tile and carpet seen throughout. Enjoy top amenities such as Jr. sized Olympic pool, spa, and fabulous view terrace. Walking distance to Irvine Distinguished schools, trails, and shops.