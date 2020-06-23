All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

185 Oceano

185 Oceano · No Longer Available
Location

185 Oceano, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Stunning Vivo Plan 4 at the Reserves, located in the prestigious gated community of Orchard Hills. Brand new home beautifully designed boasting breath taking views of cities and Catalina Island. Open floor plan with huge great room connecting kitchen to dining room. Chef’s kitchen with a fantastic stainless steel appliance package, large island, rich wood cabinetry, and walk in pantry. Panoramic doors leads to sweeping views and a great sized backyard fit for entertaining. Grand master bedroom suite with spacious bath to include separate dual sink vanities, sizeable shower/tub, and walk-in-closet. Whole house fan for efficient air conditioning and Lutron home Automation Systems to control light and temperature. Upgraded designer tile and carpet seen throughout. Enjoy top amenities such as Jr. sized Olympic pool, spa, and fabulous view terrace. Walking distance to Irvine Distinguished schools, trails, and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Oceano have any available units?
185 Oceano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 185 Oceano have?
Some of 185 Oceano's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Oceano currently offering any rent specials?
185 Oceano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Oceano pet-friendly?
No, 185 Oceano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 185 Oceano offer parking?
No, 185 Oceano does not offer parking.
Does 185 Oceano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 Oceano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Oceano have a pool?
Yes, 185 Oceano has a pool.
Does 185 Oceano have accessible units?
No, 185 Oceano does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Oceano have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 Oceano does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Oceano have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 185 Oceano has units with air conditioning.
