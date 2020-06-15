185 Carmine

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

Welcome to the new upscale Great Park neighborhood in Irvine! New construction! Enjoy all the latest designer interior finishes, from gray plank flooring and light gray walls, to white quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. High ceilings in all bedrooms. Huge 3rd floor loft can be used as 4th bedroom, with microwave, wine fridge, sink and large covered balcony with panoramic views. Central vacuum system. Cozy outdoor patio professionally landscaped. Rare 3 car parking -- 2 in garage and one private adjoining space. Brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Located steps from what will soon be the epicenter of downtown life in Great Park -- restaurants, sidewalk cafes, and shopping coming soon. Amenities include: Community parks, pools, bbq areas, neighborhood gardens and greenhouses, and walking/biking trails. Brand new state-of-the-art schools. No pets please. Call Ron Luna, Front Street Realty, at 949-310-2672 to schedule a viewing today!