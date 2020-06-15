All apartments in Irvine
185 Carmine
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:22 PM

185 Carmine

185 Carmine · (949) 310-2672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

185 Carmine, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2153 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Welcome to the new upscale Great Park neighborhood in Irvine! New construction! Enjoy all the latest designer interior finishes, from gray plank flooring and light gray walls, to white quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. High ceilings in all bedrooms. Huge 3rd floor loft can be used as 4th bedroom, with microwave, wine fridge, sink and large covered balcony with panoramic views. Central vacuum system. Cozy outdoor patio professionally landscaped. Rare 3 car parking -- 2 in garage and one private adjoining space. Brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Located steps from what will soon be the epicenter of downtown life in Great Park -- restaurants, sidewalk cafes, and shopping coming soon. Amenities include: Community parks, pools, bbq areas, neighborhood gardens and greenhouses, and walking/biking trails. Brand new state-of-the-art schools. No pets please. Call Ron Luna, Front Street Realty, at 949-310-2672 to schedule a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Carmine have any available units?
185 Carmine has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 185 Carmine have?
Some of 185 Carmine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Carmine currently offering any rent specials?
185 Carmine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Carmine pet-friendly?
No, 185 Carmine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 185 Carmine offer parking?
Yes, 185 Carmine does offer parking.
Does 185 Carmine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 185 Carmine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Carmine have a pool?
Yes, 185 Carmine has a pool.
Does 185 Carmine have accessible units?
No, 185 Carmine does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Carmine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 185 Carmine has units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Carmine have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 Carmine does not have units with air conditioning.
