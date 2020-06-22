All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

183 Overbrook

183 Overbrook · No Longer Available
Location

183 Overbrook, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
***Spacious Cambria town house with a private backyard located in the Stonegate community of Irvine, with award winning Irvine schools.
*** The floor plan offers desirable features, such as oversized Great Room, innovative kitchen that features wider island and granite counter top. Master suite has walk in closet, dual sinks, bathtub with glass door enclosure. The other two rooms share an ample size hall bathroom with bathtub and also dual sinks. Upstair laundry room with built-in cabinets.
***Walk to Stonegate Elementary school, or enjoy the pools, tennis courts, basket ball & sand volleyball court, and much more found at the community Egret Park just around the corner.
*** Shopping at the Woodbury town center is nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Overbrook have any available units?
183 Overbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 183 Overbrook have?
Some of 183 Overbrook's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Overbrook currently offering any rent specials?
183 Overbrook isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Overbrook pet-friendly?
No, 183 Overbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 183 Overbrook offer parking?
Yes, 183 Overbrook does offer parking.
Does 183 Overbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 Overbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Overbrook have a pool?
Yes, 183 Overbrook has a pool.
Does 183 Overbrook have accessible units?
No, 183 Overbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Overbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 183 Overbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 183 Overbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 183 Overbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
