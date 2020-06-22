183 Overbrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

***Spacious Cambria town house with a private backyard located in the Stonegate community of Irvine, with award winning Irvine schools.

*** The floor plan offers desirable features, such as oversized Great Room, innovative kitchen that features wider island and granite counter top. Master suite has walk in closet, dual sinks, bathtub with glass door enclosure. The other two rooms share an ample size hall bathroom with bathtub and also dual sinks. Upstair laundry room with built-in cabinets.

***Walk to Stonegate Elementary school, or enjoy the pools, tennis courts, basket ball & sand volleyball court, and much more found at the community Egret Park just around the corner.

*** Shopping at the Woodbury town center is nearby.