Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
182 Scale
Last updated September 29 2019 at 2:56 AM

182 Scale

182 Scale · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

182 Scale, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
new construction
pet friendly
Welcome home! Pristinely situated within Cadence Park which includes a community pool, spa, playground, BBQ, Sports Court, event center, outdoor workout space & art center & is located within the Great Park. This home shows like a model. Walk up the front courtyard, you’re greeted by a patio remanence of a relaxing porch. Walk through the front door & a great room awaits offering an open-concept layout centered around your own private outdoor living space, accessed through massive dual sliders. The family style great room offers a chef’s kitchen w/ top-of-the-line appliances, eat-up kitchen island w/ room for barstools, adjacent dining room & substantial family room w/ direct access to the spacious patio & yard ideal for outdoor dining, relaxing or entertaining. A spacious bedroom & graciously appointed bathroom w/ shower is located downstairs! Upstairs, a designer master-suite offers a large bedroom w/ private balcony & large master bath & separate shower w/ dual vanities, soaking tub, rain shower and large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms & an open loft which could be used as a bedroom or office is also upstairs along w/ 2 additional full bathroom w/ tub/shower combination. Home comes w/ a Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, filtered water, (water softener, tankless water heater in garage), partially furnished or not & is professionally managed! Pets are allowed w/ some conditions & restrictions (CALL). Make an appointment & see it before it is GONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 182 Scale have any available units?
182 Scale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 182 Scale have?
Some of 182 Scale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 182 Scale currently offering any rent specials?
182 Scale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 Scale pet-friendly?
Yes, 182 Scale is pet friendly.
Does 182 Scale offer parking?
Yes, 182 Scale offers parking.
Does 182 Scale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 182 Scale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 Scale have a pool?
Yes, 182 Scale has a pool.
Does 182 Scale have accessible units?
No, 182 Scale does not have accessible units.
Does 182 Scale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 182 Scale has units with dishwashers.
Does 182 Scale have units with air conditioning?
No, 182 Scale does not have units with air conditioning.
