Welcome home! Pristinely situated within Cadence Park which includes a community pool, spa, playground, BBQ, Sports Court, event center, outdoor workout space & art center & is located within the Great Park. This home shows like a model. Walk up the front courtyard, you’re greeted by a patio remanence of a relaxing porch. Walk through the front door & a great room awaits offering an open-concept layout centered around your own private outdoor living space, accessed through massive dual sliders. The family style great room offers a chef’s kitchen w/ top-of-the-line appliances, eat-up kitchen island w/ room for barstools, adjacent dining room & substantial family room w/ direct access to the spacious patio & yard ideal for outdoor dining, relaxing or entertaining. A spacious bedroom & graciously appointed bathroom w/ shower is located downstairs! Upstairs, a designer master-suite offers a large bedroom w/ private balcony & large master bath & separate shower w/ dual vanities, soaking tub, rain shower and large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms & an open loft which could be used as a bedroom or office is also upstairs along w/ 2 additional full bathroom w/ tub/shower combination. Home comes w/ a Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, filtered water, (water softener, tankless water heater in garage), partially furnished or not & is professionally managed! Pets are allowed w/ some conditions & restrictions (CALL). Make an appointment & see it before it is GONE!