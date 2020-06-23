All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

182 Groveland

182 Groveland · No Longer Available
Location

182 Groveland, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely detached condo located in the heart of Woodbury. Upon entering you'll discover a studio lounge with a powder room plus direct access to a 2 car garage. Upstairs you will find the great room open to a spacious kitchen. Just off the kitchen you will find a cute balcony, perfect for enjoying the morning breeze. Home features granite counter tops, beautiful wood and tile flooring throughout. Washer/ Dryer/ Refrigerator included! Community amenities include several swimming pools, tot lots, parks, tennis courts, sports court, club house, and great Irvine schools. Minutes away from Woodbury shopping center and easy access to freeway 5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 182 Groveland have any available units?
182 Groveland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 182 Groveland have?
Some of 182 Groveland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 182 Groveland currently offering any rent specials?
182 Groveland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 Groveland pet-friendly?
No, 182 Groveland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 182 Groveland offer parking?
Yes, 182 Groveland does offer parking.
Does 182 Groveland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 182 Groveland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 Groveland have a pool?
Yes, 182 Groveland has a pool.
Does 182 Groveland have accessible units?
No, 182 Groveland does not have accessible units.
Does 182 Groveland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 182 Groveland has units with dishwashers.
Does 182 Groveland have units with air conditioning?
No, 182 Groveland does not have units with air conditioning.
