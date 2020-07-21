181 Oceano

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

A brand new house located in the prestigious gated community of The Reserved at Orchard Hills in the City of Irvine. 3 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms. This high-quality beautiful home offers walking distance to award-winning Northwood High School. Community offers swimming pool with spectacular city light view, BBQ, playground, club house, etc. This detached home has open floor plan, 10 feet ceiling and hard wood floors. The gourmet kitchen features a large kitchen island with upgraded countertops, backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are provided by the owner. The open Great Room floor plan offers abundant natural light. Other features include recessed lighting in each room and plantation shutters. Two cars attached garage, tankless water heater. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and more.



(RLNE5453957)