Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
181 Oceano
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

181 Oceano

181 Oceano · No Longer Available
Location

181 Oceano, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
A brand new house located in the prestigious gated community of The Reserved at Orchard Hills in the City of Irvine. 3 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms. This high-quality beautiful home offers walking distance to award-winning Northwood High School. Community offers swimming pool with spectacular city light view, BBQ, playground, club house, etc. This detached home has open floor plan, 10 feet ceiling and hard wood floors. The gourmet kitchen features a large kitchen island with upgraded countertops, backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are provided by the owner. The open Great Room floor plan offers abundant natural light. Other features include recessed lighting in each room and plantation shutters. Two cars attached garage, tankless water heater. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and more.

(RLNE5453957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Oceano have any available units?
181 Oceano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 181 Oceano have?
Some of 181 Oceano's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Oceano currently offering any rent specials?
181 Oceano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Oceano pet-friendly?
Yes, 181 Oceano is pet friendly.
Does 181 Oceano offer parking?
Yes, 181 Oceano offers parking.
Does 181 Oceano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 Oceano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Oceano have a pool?
Yes, 181 Oceano has a pool.
Does 181 Oceano have accessible units?
No, 181 Oceano does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Oceano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 Oceano has units with dishwashers.
Does 181 Oceano have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 181 Oceano has units with air conditioning.
