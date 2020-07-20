181 Lockford

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Turn Key condo in Northpark gated community. Single level home (on the main level) in the community of Auburn , This stunning home offers 3 full bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage with direct access, custom wood floors throughout the living, dining and kitchen areas, custom paint throughout the interior of the home, fireplace in the living room with built in entertainment center, plantation shutters and a spacious side patio perfect for a summer bbq and relaxation. Association amenities include 24 hour guard gate, basketball courts, tennis courts and community pools, with very convenient access to shopping, freeways, entertainment, running/walking/biking trails, and award winning schools!