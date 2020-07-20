All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 181 Lockford.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
181 Lockford
Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:54 PM

181 Lockford

181 Lockford · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

181 Lockford, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Turn Key condo in Northpark gated community. Single level home (on the main level) in the community of Auburn , This stunning home offers 3 full bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage with direct access, custom wood floors throughout the living, dining and kitchen areas, custom paint throughout the interior of the home, fireplace in the living room with built in entertainment center, plantation shutters and a spacious side patio perfect for a summer bbq and relaxation. Association amenities include 24 hour guard gate, basketball courts, tennis courts and community pools, with very convenient access to shopping, freeways, entertainment, running/walking/biking trails, and award winning schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Lockford have any available units?
181 Lockford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 181 Lockford have?
Some of 181 Lockford's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Lockford currently offering any rent specials?
181 Lockford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Lockford pet-friendly?
No, 181 Lockford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 181 Lockford offer parking?
Yes, 181 Lockford offers parking.
Does 181 Lockford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 Lockford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Lockford have a pool?
Yes, 181 Lockford has a pool.
Does 181 Lockford have accessible units?
No, 181 Lockford does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Lockford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 Lockford has units with dishwashers.
Does 181 Lockford have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 Lockford does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology