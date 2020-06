Amenities

on-site laundry parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

AMAZING HOUSE in Westpark, CUL-DE-SAC location. WITH HIGH CATHEDRAL CEILING, RARELY ON MARKET FOR LEASE, 5Bedrooms, Downstair Bedroom Suite with bathroom and additional private retreat/office. There is also a separate powder room for the guests. Upstairs Master Suite, with walk-closet, roman tub and separate shower. FORMAL LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM, separate FAMILY ROOM AND KITCHEN WITH HUGE ISLAND.. DOWN STAIR ALL MARBLE FLOORING throughout, Inside laundry room downstairs.