179 Terrapin

Amenities

pet friendly new construction all utils included recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Luxury Detached Condo in Great Park Irvine Energy-Efficient Smart 3Bed 2.5Bath Home! - Brand New condo in Parasol Park Irvine. 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms beautiful modern home. sqft 2,028. Two stories. Brand new landscaping. Large open space kitchen with new appliances. Fridge, microwave, kitchen island etc..Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Many storage spaces. Brand new construction never occupied. Elementary school detached home Solar panels come with home and saves 20% per month. Luxury detached condominiums offer the space of a single-family home without the maintenance of one. Modern design details and smart, open floorplans give everyone their own space. And flexible bonus rooms can become a study, second living room or kids play area. All that, and energy-efficient, tooeach home is powered by state-of-the-art solar systems. Move in ready! A Luxurious dream home you cannot miss!

Tankless water heater

Award wining Irvine Unified School District



*All utilities paid by tenant.



VIEWING NOT NECESSARY TO APPLY.



To schedule showing or apply, please follow the link and find this address listing.

https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/



In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.



(RLNE3963097)