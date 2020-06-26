All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

179 Terrapin

179 Terrapin · No Longer Available
Location

179 Terrapin, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
all utils included
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Luxury Detached Condo in Great Park Irvine Energy-Efficient Smart 3Bed 2.5Bath Home! - Brand New condo in Parasol Park Irvine. 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms beautiful modern home. sqft 2,028. Two stories. Brand new landscaping. Large open space kitchen with new appliances. Fridge, microwave, kitchen island etc..Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Many storage spaces. Brand new construction never occupied. Elementary school detached home Solar panels come with home and saves 20% per month. Luxury detached condominiums offer the space of a single-family home without the maintenance of one. Modern design details and smart, open floorplans give everyone their own space. And flexible bonus rooms can become a study, second living room or kids play area. All that, and energy-efficient, tooeach home is powered by state-of-the-art solar systems. Move in ready! A Luxurious dream home you cannot miss!
Tankless water heater
Award wining Irvine Unified School District

*All utilities paid by tenant.

VIEWING NOT NECESSARY TO APPLY.

To schedule showing or apply, please follow the link and find this address listing.
https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/

In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.

(RLNE3963097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Terrapin have any available units?
179 Terrapin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 179 Terrapin have?
Some of 179 Terrapin's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Terrapin currently offering any rent specials?
179 Terrapin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Terrapin pet-friendly?
Yes, 179 Terrapin is pet friendly.
Does 179 Terrapin offer parking?
No, 179 Terrapin does not offer parking.
Does 179 Terrapin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 Terrapin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Terrapin have a pool?
No, 179 Terrapin does not have a pool.
Does 179 Terrapin have accessible units?
No, 179 Terrapin does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Terrapin have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 Terrapin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 179 Terrapin have units with air conditioning?
No, 179 Terrapin does not have units with air conditioning.
