178 Frontier
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

178 Frontier

178 Frontier · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

178 Frontier, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
Brand New Highly Upgraded Detached 3 Bedrooms + 2.5 Baths in the center of Eastwood Community_Petaluma Plan2. Open and Bright. Contemporary interiors with beautiful wood like flooring on first floor, upgraded brand new carpet in all bedrooms and stairs, beautiful large center island with seatings, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop with designed backsplash, LED recessed lighting everywhere, convenient J-box in each room, upgraded bath and shower and countertops in master bathrooms including tub deck, energy efficiency tankless water heater, and much more... Attend award wining Eastwood Elementary School, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High School. Enjoy resort-style recreation and amenity-filled parks. Two new parks within walking distance of home. Lap & wading pool, spa, half basketball court, barbecues. Easy access to Jeffrey Open Space trail and Hicks Canyon Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 Frontier have any available units?
178 Frontier doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 178 Frontier have?
Some of 178 Frontier's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 Frontier currently offering any rent specials?
178 Frontier isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Frontier pet-friendly?
No, 178 Frontier is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 178 Frontier offer parking?
No, 178 Frontier does not offer parking.
Does 178 Frontier have units with washers and dryers?
No, 178 Frontier does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Frontier have a pool?
Yes, 178 Frontier has a pool.
Does 178 Frontier have accessible units?
No, 178 Frontier does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Frontier have units with dishwashers?
No, 178 Frontier does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 178 Frontier have units with air conditioning?
No, 178 Frontier does not have units with air conditioning.
