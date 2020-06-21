178 Frontier

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool bbq/grill hot tub new construction

Brand New Highly Upgraded Detached 3 Bedrooms + 2.5 Baths in the center of Eastwood Community_Petaluma Plan2. Open and Bright. Contemporary interiors with beautiful wood like flooring on first floor, upgraded brand new carpet in all bedrooms and stairs, beautiful large center island with seatings, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop with designed backsplash, LED recessed lighting everywhere, convenient J-box in each room, upgraded bath and shower and countertops in master bathrooms including tub deck, energy efficiency tankless water heater, and much more... Attend award wining Eastwood Elementary School, Sierra Vista Middle School and Northwood High School. Enjoy resort-style recreation and amenity-filled parks. Two new parks within walking distance of home. Lap & wading pool, spa, half basketball court, barbecues. Easy access to Jeffrey Open Space trail and Hicks Canyon Trail.