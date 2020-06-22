178 Capricorn

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Some amazing highlights!

Spacious 3 bedroom unit!

One bedroom and bath on the first floor for privacy

Second floor features a gourmet kitchen with a gas stove

New cabinets just installed!

Gorgeous quartz counters

Loft area perfect for relaxation



Community:

Pool

Tennis Courts

Park



Great location!



Pets welcome!



...A perfect place to make your new home!