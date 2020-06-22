All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

178 Capricorn

178 Capricorn · No Longer Available
Location

178 Capricorn, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Some amazing highlights!
Spacious 3 bedroom unit!
One bedroom and bath on the first floor for privacy
Second floor features a gourmet kitchen with a gas stove
New cabinets just installed!
Gorgeous quartz counters
Loft area perfect for relaxation

Community:
Pool
Tennis Courts
Park

Great location!

Pets welcome!

...A perfect place to make your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 178 Capricorn have any available units?
178 Capricorn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 178 Capricorn have?
Some of 178 Capricorn's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 178 Capricorn currently offering any rent specials?
178 Capricorn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 178 Capricorn pet-friendly?
Yes, 178 Capricorn is pet friendly.
Does 178 Capricorn offer parking?
Yes, 178 Capricorn does offer parking.
Does 178 Capricorn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 178 Capricorn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 178 Capricorn have a pool?
Yes, 178 Capricorn has a pool.
Does 178 Capricorn have accessible units?
No, 178 Capricorn does not have accessible units.
Does 178 Capricorn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 178 Capricorn has units with dishwashers.
Does 178 Capricorn have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 178 Capricorn has units with air conditioning.
