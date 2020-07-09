178 Cantata

Amenities

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $3,180* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,770* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $4,690* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $4,890/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Discover the best of Los Angeles, with this one-bedroom West Hollywood apartment with balcony views over the city. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this airy Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, charming living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support.(ID #LAX69)



Designed With You In Mind



As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Los Angeles vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Sleeping Arrangements

-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Gym

-Sauna/Steam Room

-Indoor Parking

-Garden

-Courtyard

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This apartment is situated in West Hollywood, one of Los Angeles most exciting neighborhoods. WeHo, as the locals call it, has no shortage of restaurants, shopping and eclectic nightlife. From music venues along Sunset Boulevard to unmissable landmarks on Sunset Strip, the area will certainly keep you on your toes with a variety of activities. Dont miss the opportunity for an unforgettable Runyon Canyon hike to take in Hollywood from a new angle.



A Few Things To Note



This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.