17581 Webster Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction tennis court volleyball court

Do not miss your opportunity to lease a completely REMODELED home in the Westpark Community. Amazing new kitchen has granite countertops, brand new cabinets, plus new gas stove/oven/microwave and dishwasher. Single story with new designer tile flooring throughout, new carpet in the bedrooms. Both master bath and hallway bath are beautiful with new showers/ tub and new vanities/cabinets. Glass mirror closet doors in all bedrooms. This home has energy efficient, double paned windows and sliding doors. The interior doors have been replaced and include new hardware. You will notice how light and bright this home is with vaulted ceilings in the family room, kitchen and master bedroom. A cozy fireplace in the living room is for your enjoyment. A new trellis and concrete patio are perfect for backyard barbeques. Spacious two car garage has built in storage accessible by ladder above the parking. The association facilities include club house, park, swimming pool, kiddie pool, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Conveniently located near schools, shopping and the 405 fwy. Irvine University and schools. Call for your appointment to see today!