Irvine, CA
17581 Webster Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:53 AM

17581 Webster Avenue

17581 Webster Avenue · (714) 349-1225
Location

17581 Webster Avenue, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
tennis court
volleyball court
Do not miss your opportunity to lease a completely REMODELED home in the Westpark Community. Amazing new kitchen has granite countertops, brand new cabinets, plus new gas stove/oven/microwave and dishwasher. Single story with new designer tile flooring throughout, new carpet in the bedrooms. Both master bath and hallway bath are beautiful with new showers/ tub and new vanities/cabinets. Glass mirror closet doors in all bedrooms. This home has energy efficient, double paned windows and sliding doors. The interior doors have been replaced and include new hardware. You will notice how light and bright this home is with vaulted ceilings in the family room, kitchen and master bedroom. A cozy fireplace in the living room is for your enjoyment. A new trellis and concrete patio are perfect for backyard barbeques. Spacious two car garage has built in storage accessible by ladder above the parking. The association facilities include club house, park, swimming pool, kiddie pool, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Conveniently located near schools, shopping and the 405 fwy. Irvine University and schools. Call for your appointment to see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17581 Webster Avenue have any available units?
17581 Webster Avenue has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17581 Webster Avenue have?
Some of 17581 Webster Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17581 Webster Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17581 Webster Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17581 Webster Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17581 Webster Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 17581 Webster Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17581 Webster Avenue does offer parking.
Does 17581 Webster Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17581 Webster Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17581 Webster Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 17581 Webster Avenue has a pool.
Does 17581 Webster Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17581 Webster Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17581 Webster Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17581 Webster Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 17581 Webster Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17581 Webster Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
