Irvine, CA
175 Magnet
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

175 Magnet

175 Magnet · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

175 Magnet, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Classic Modern new home with 3 bedroom, powder room and 3 bath at 2,093 sqft, two car attached garage, End Unit, Open Floor Plan.The kitchen includes white shaker cabinets , quartz countertops, and Whirlpool appliances, upgraded tile (wood plank look) flooring on first and third floors. The third-floor is a bright and airy retreat, it can be use as office or bedroom 4 with an expansive rooftop deck and outdoor kitchen , it close proximity to shopping, dining, grocery stores, fitness gym and freeway , prestigious Irvine Unified School District, including the Cadence Park School (K-8) and Portola High School, it location at Parasol Park, it is named “Community of the Year.” With Pool, Spa, Barbecue, Outdoor Cooking Area, Picnic Area, Playground, Sport Court, Biking Trails, Jogging Track, Club House.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Magnet have any available units?
175 Magnet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 175 Magnet have?
Some of 175 Magnet's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Magnet currently offering any rent specials?
175 Magnet isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Magnet pet-friendly?
No, 175 Magnet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 175 Magnet offer parking?
Yes, 175 Magnet does offer parking.
Does 175 Magnet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Magnet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Magnet have a pool?
Yes, 175 Magnet has a pool.
Does 175 Magnet have accessible units?
No, 175 Magnet does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Magnet have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Magnet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Magnet have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Magnet does not have units with air conditioning.
