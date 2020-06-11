175 Magnet

Amenities

Classic Modern new home with 3 bedroom, powder room and 3 bath at 2,093 sqft, two car attached garage, End Unit, Open Floor Plan.The kitchen includes white shaker cabinets , quartz countertops, and Whirlpool appliances, upgraded tile (wood plank look) flooring on first and third floors. The third-floor is a bright and airy retreat, it can be use as office or bedroom 4 with an expansive rooftop deck and outdoor kitchen , it close proximity to shopping, dining, grocery stores, fitness gym and freeway , prestigious Irvine Unified School District, including the Cadence Park School (K-8) and Portola High School, it location at Parasol Park, it is named “Community of the Year.” With Pool, Spa, Barbecue, Outdoor Cooking Area, Picnic Area, Playground, Sport Court, Biking Trails, Jogging Track, Club House.