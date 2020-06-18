172 Palencia

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction yoga

RARE opportunity to experience a Brand New Luxury Living here at TRAVATA--The first and only 55+ gated master-planned community in Irvine. The much anticipated and luxury neighborhood by LENNAR is on a lot that offers privacy and full driveway just steps away to conveniently access the rich amenities. Palencia of Travata is the top collection of homes, priced starts million dollar+, with only 61 homes in Palencia (SFR) and a total of only 243 luxury homes in Travata. The SFR lives like a single level: gorgeous wood floors and a very open layout with high ceilings, 2 Bedrooms with 2 Full Baths down PLUS a spacious loft +half bath up which could be a Bedroom #3, ideal for guests or home office! Master Suite is equipped with a large soaker tub, dual vanities, walk-in shower, walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen with a ton of storage space, new stainless steel appliances including built-in fridge, Quartz counters, backsplash, island for bar seating. Landscaped yard with bright camellia and aromatic jasmine flowers. Hunter Douglas soft shades in the main living areas, blackout shades in both bedrooms. Steps away from the TRAVATA CLUB--a must see with refreshing saltwater lap pool and spa, gym/fitness center, designated outdoor yoga spaces, on-site bar and lounge, grand fireplace, festival lighting, barbeque areas, casual gathering spaces to eat and drink, bocce ball and pickleball courts. Large Size New Washer Dryer incl! No Pets. 6 Months-12 Month term. Available Now. Call today!!