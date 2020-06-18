All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

172 Palencia

172 Palencia · No Longer Available
Location

172 Palencia, Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
yoga
RARE opportunity to experience a Brand New Luxury Living here at TRAVATA--The first and only 55+ gated master-planned community in Irvine. The much anticipated and luxury neighborhood by LENNAR is on a lot that offers privacy and full driveway just steps away to conveniently access the rich amenities. Palencia of Travata is the top collection of homes, priced starts million dollar+, with only 61 homes in Palencia (SFR) and a total of only 243 luxury homes in Travata. The SFR lives like a single level: gorgeous wood floors and a very open layout with high ceilings, 2 Bedrooms with 2 Full Baths down PLUS a spacious loft +half bath up which could be a Bedroom #3, ideal for guests or home office! Master Suite is equipped with a large soaker tub, dual vanities, walk-in shower, walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen with a ton of storage space, new stainless steel appliances including built-in fridge, Quartz counters, backsplash, island for bar seating. Landscaped yard with bright camellia and aromatic jasmine flowers. Hunter Douglas soft shades in the main living areas, blackout shades in both bedrooms. Steps away from the TRAVATA CLUB--a must see with refreshing saltwater lap pool and spa, gym/fitness center, designated outdoor yoga spaces, on-site bar and lounge, grand fireplace, festival lighting, barbeque areas, casual gathering spaces to eat and drink, bocce ball and pickleball courts. Large Size New Washer Dryer incl! No Pets. 6 Months-12 Month term. Available Now. Call today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Palencia have any available units?
172 Palencia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 172 Palencia have?
Some of 172 Palencia's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 Palencia currently offering any rent specials?
172 Palencia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Palencia pet-friendly?
No, 172 Palencia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 172 Palencia offer parking?
Yes, 172 Palencia offers parking.
Does 172 Palencia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 172 Palencia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Palencia have a pool?
Yes, 172 Palencia has a pool.
Does 172 Palencia have accessible units?
No, 172 Palencia does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Palencia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 172 Palencia has units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Palencia have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 Palencia does not have units with air conditioning.
