Last updated September 10 2019

1704 Reggio Aisle

1704 Reggio Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Reggio Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
2 Bedroom Condo in Irvine - Check out this awesome 3d tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UqZwb6nBeKM

This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom all one level condo features hardwood flooring in the hallways & dining room, ceramic tile in the bathrooms & kitchen, built in gas stove & oven with beautiful modern cabinets. Also features plenty of storage space in every room. Relax by the fire in the living room or soak up the sun rays in your very private quaint backyard. Washer & dryer hookups are located in the oversized 2 car garage. Includes central heating and air conditioning. Close to association amenities including pool and spa and tennis courts.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2400 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing please visit our website at irvinepropertymanagement.net to schedule. Apply online at irvinepropertymanagement.net with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Please submit pets for approval, $500 pet deposit required for each approved pet. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Alex at 949-679-0440 or Alex@irvinepropertymanagement.net / Richard at richard@irvinepropertymanagement.net

(RLNE2260385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Reggio Aisle have any available units?
1704 Reggio Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1704 Reggio Aisle have?
Some of 1704 Reggio Aisle's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Reggio Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Reggio Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Reggio Aisle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 Reggio Aisle is pet friendly.
Does 1704 Reggio Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Reggio Aisle offers parking.
Does 1704 Reggio Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Reggio Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Reggio Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 1704 Reggio Aisle has a pool.
Does 1704 Reggio Aisle have accessible units?
No, 1704 Reggio Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Reggio Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 Reggio Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 Reggio Aisle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1704 Reggio Aisle has units with air conditioning.
