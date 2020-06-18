1704 Reggio Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

2 Bedroom Condo in Irvine - Check out this awesome 3d tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UqZwb6nBeKM



This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom all one level condo features hardwood flooring in the hallways & dining room, ceramic tile in the bathrooms & kitchen, built in gas stove & oven with beautiful modern cabinets. Also features plenty of storage space in every room. Relax by the fire in the living room or soak up the sun rays in your very private quaint backyard. Washer & dryer hookups are located in the oversized 2 car garage. Includes central heating and air conditioning. Close to association amenities including pool and spa and tennis courts.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2400 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing please visit our website at irvinepropertymanagement.net to schedule. Apply online at irvinepropertymanagement.net with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Please submit pets for approval, $500 pet deposit required for each approved pet. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Alex at 949-679-0440 or Alex@irvinepropertymanagement.net / Richard at richard@irvinepropertymanagement.net



(RLNE2260385)