All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 170 Alicante Aisle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
170 Alicante Aisle
Last updated April 16 2020 at 3:17 AM

170 Alicante Aisle

170 Alicante Aisle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

170 Alicante Aisle, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Beautiful upgraded townhouse! One car attached garage and 2nd covered parking space directly in front of house. Charming patio. Walk into a beautiful home with Italian pavers and wood floors. Soaring ceilings with many windows make for a bright and cheery home. Open floor plan and fireplace for cozy evenings. Nice size bedroom with bathroom downstairs. Kitchen has new appliances including a gas stove as well as new cabinetry including a lazy Susan corner cabinet for more storage and a spice cabinet drawer! Two large pantry's for extra storage space and you can enter into the kitchen directly from the garage, making shopping easy! Laundry is inside, downstairs. Master bedroom is upstairs and VERY large and bright. Double sink vanity with a separate bathing and toilet area. The fantastic loft is located right outside the Master bedroom and makes for a great den, sitting area (with a view) or an office.
Community offers beautiful parks, walking paths, pools, spas, sports courts, tennis, playgrounds and more. Walk to Ralph's in minutes. Within walking distance of Bill Barber Park where Irvine special events are held. A little longer walk takes you to Albertson's, Sprouts, movie theater, Diamond Jamboree center and more. Wonderful safe location. Irvine is proud to be the safest city in the USA 14 years running. We are proud of our safe, friendly and well maintained community. Access to the top schools available from K to PhD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Alicante Aisle have any available units?
170 Alicante Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 170 Alicante Aisle have?
Some of 170 Alicante Aisle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Alicante Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
170 Alicante Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Alicante Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 170 Alicante Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 170 Alicante Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 170 Alicante Aisle offers parking.
Does 170 Alicante Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 Alicante Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Alicante Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 170 Alicante Aisle has a pool.
Does 170 Alicante Aisle have accessible units?
No, 170 Alicante Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Alicante Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 Alicante Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 170 Alicante Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 Alicante Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology