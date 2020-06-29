170 Alicante Aisle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Beautiful upgraded townhouse! One car attached garage and 2nd covered parking space directly in front of house. Charming patio. Walk into a beautiful home with Italian pavers and wood floors. Soaring ceilings with many windows make for a bright and cheery home. Open floor plan and fireplace for cozy evenings. Nice size bedroom with bathroom downstairs. Kitchen has new appliances including a gas stove as well as new cabinetry including a lazy Susan corner cabinet for more storage and a spice cabinet drawer! Two large pantry's for extra storage space and you can enter into the kitchen directly from the garage, making shopping easy! Laundry is inside, downstairs. Master bedroom is upstairs and VERY large and bright. Double sink vanity with a separate bathing and toilet area. The fantastic loft is located right outside the Master bedroom and makes for a great den, sitting area (with a view) or an office.

Community offers beautiful parks, walking paths, pools, spas, sports courts, tennis, playgrounds and more. Walk to Ralph's in minutes. Within walking distance of Bill Barber Park where Irvine special events are held. A little longer walk takes you to Albertson's, Sprouts, movie theater, Diamond Jamboree center and more. Wonderful safe location. Irvine is proud to be the safest city in the USA 14 years running. We are proud of our safe, friendly and well maintained community. Access to the top schools available from K to PhD!