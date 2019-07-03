17 Vetrina

Amenities

For any information regarding this home contact Eric with 24 Hour Property Management, Inc., at 949-409-8585 or go to 24HourPM.com. This magnificent Westpark II home is in the highly desirable Irvine Trieste Community. It has 4 bedrooms upstairs and one down that can double as home office. It also has vaulted ceilings, a formal dining area, gourmet kitchen with gorgeous granite counter-tops, a spacious family room, and a lovely backyard. The master bedroom features a spacious master bathroom with dual sink vanity, soaking tub, and walk-in closet. There is a two-car and one-car garage on either side and plenty of storage space, as well as a side-by-side laundry closet. Living in Westpark II includes access to swimming pools, spas, a clubhouse, tennis courts, and basketballs courts. This home is also conveniently in the heart of Irvine near The District, Diamond Jamboree, The Market Place, Parks, Retail Shops, and easy access to Freeways. Schools include Plaza Vista Elementary School, Lakeside Middle School, and Irvine High School.