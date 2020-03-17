Amenities

17 Crestline #101 Available 09/25/19 Lovely two-story Town home in West Irvine - This gem with a big front private patio is in a great private location facing a green belt and has LOTS of bright windows that provide great natural light throughout. Second level features a loft perfect for a home office or reading area and plenty of built-in cabinetry. Master suite includes bathroom with dual sinks, large counter space, vanity lights and shower/tub combo. Secondary bedrooms are well-sized and share their own full bathroom, complete with shower/tub combo and plenty of storage space. The direct-access 2-car garage through laundry room is conveniently located inside the unit. Just minutes away from 261 Toll Rd, 5 Fwy, & Tustin Market place makes for the ultimate convenience! Home is also included in the prestigious Tustin Unified School District, My Ford Elementary School and close to HOA amenities, including community pool, tennis court and park. Lots of walking/jogging/biking paths nearby. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5124789)