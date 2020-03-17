All apartments in Irvine
17 Crestline #101
Last updated September 17 2019

17 Crestline #101

17 Crestline · No Longer Available
Location

17 Crestline, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
17 Crestline #101 Available 09/25/19 Lovely two-story Town home in West Irvine - This gem with a big front private patio is in a great private location facing a green belt and has LOTS of bright windows that provide great natural light throughout. Second level features a loft perfect for a home office or reading area and plenty of built-in cabinetry. Master suite includes bathroom with dual sinks, large counter space, vanity lights and shower/tub combo. Secondary bedrooms are well-sized and share their own full bathroom, complete with shower/tub combo and plenty of storage space. The direct-access 2-car garage through laundry room is conveniently located inside the unit. Just minutes away from 261 Toll Rd, 5 Fwy, & Tustin Market place makes for the ultimate convenience! Home is also included in the prestigious Tustin Unified School District, My Ford Elementary School and close to HOA amenities, including community pool, tennis court and park. Lots of walking/jogging/biking paths nearby. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5124789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Crestline #101 have any available units?
17 Crestline #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 17 Crestline #101 have?
Some of 17 Crestline #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Crestline #101 currently offering any rent specials?
17 Crestline #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Crestline #101 pet-friendly?
No, 17 Crestline #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 17 Crestline #101 offer parking?
Yes, 17 Crestline #101 offers parking.
Does 17 Crestline #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Crestline #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Crestline #101 have a pool?
Yes, 17 Crestline #101 has a pool.
Does 17 Crestline #101 have accessible units?
No, 17 Crestline #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Crestline #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Crestline #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Crestline #101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17 Crestline #101 has units with air conditioning.
