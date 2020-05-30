168 Overbrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Single Level Condo with 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1129 sqft living space in the highly sought after Santa Clara Community of Stonegate . Inviting covered front porch leads you to a beautiful great room and a upgraded kitchen with granite counters, full granite backsplash, and contemporary white cabinets. Roomy laundry closet in kitchen. Custom crown molding, recessed lights, and plantation shutters throughout. Upgraded tile flooring and countertops in master bathroom. Nice sized secondary bedroom with pocket door (no closet) is roomy enough to used as a secondary bedroom or a home offce. Long 1-car garage with direct interior access. This unit is in a great corner location and within walking distance to association park and neighborhood shopping.