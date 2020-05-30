All apartments in Irvine
168 Overbrook
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM

168 Overbrook

168 Overbrook · No Longer Available
Location

168 Overbrook, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Single Level Condo with 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1129 sqft living space in the highly sought after Santa Clara Community of Stonegate . Inviting covered front porch leads you to a beautiful great room and a upgraded kitchen with granite counters, full granite backsplash, and contemporary white cabinets. Roomy laundry closet in kitchen. Custom crown molding, recessed lights, and plantation shutters throughout. Upgraded tile flooring and countertops in master bathroom. Nice sized secondary bedroom with pocket door (no closet) is roomy enough to used as a secondary bedroom or a home offce. Long 1-car garage with direct interior access. This unit is in a great corner location and within walking distance to association park and neighborhood shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Overbrook have any available units?
168 Overbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 168 Overbrook have?
Some of 168 Overbrook's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Overbrook currently offering any rent specials?
168 Overbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Overbrook pet-friendly?
No, 168 Overbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 168 Overbrook offer parking?
Yes, 168 Overbrook offers parking.
Does 168 Overbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Overbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Overbrook have a pool?
No, 168 Overbrook does not have a pool.
Does 168 Overbrook have accessible units?
No, 168 Overbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Overbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 Overbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Overbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 Overbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
