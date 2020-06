Amenities

Detached condo, like single family residence! Built in 2014, 3 bedrooms plus a loft, which can be used as the 4th bedroom or office, and 2.5 baths. Private end unit with a decent size backyard that has new paver bricks and landscaping. 2 car attached garage. Great location walking to the new elementary school down the street and amenities including pool, spa, children playground, park...etc.



Negotiable Rent by rent term.