Irvine, CA
164 Spectacle
Last updated November 3 2019 at 9:37 AM

164 Spectacle

164 Spectacle · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

164 Spectacle, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Can be 5 bedroom!! Brand new built, ready to move in, it is in Great Park neighborhood! Energy star certified home, offer 4 bedrooms 3 bath and a bedroom and bath on the main level. The home features a gourmet kitchen with a larger island, Upstairs, the master suite boast a private deck, an attached bath and an over sized walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, a bath and a laundry room complete this floor.The third floor offers a bonus room with a sink and built-in cabinets, as well as an outdoor big deck.Walking distance to highly acclaimed Irvine Unified School District’s Cadence K-8. Homeowner will have access to the many Cadence Park amenities including nine pools, playgrounds, sports park, club house, hiking and biking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Spectacle have any available units?
164 Spectacle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 164 Spectacle have?
Some of 164 Spectacle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 Spectacle currently offering any rent specials?
164 Spectacle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Spectacle pet-friendly?
No, 164 Spectacle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 164 Spectacle offer parking?
No, 164 Spectacle does not offer parking.
Does 164 Spectacle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 Spectacle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Spectacle have a pool?
Yes, 164 Spectacle has a pool.
Does 164 Spectacle have accessible units?
No, 164 Spectacle does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Spectacle have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 Spectacle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 164 Spectacle have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 Spectacle does not have units with air conditioning.

