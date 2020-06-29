164 Spectacle

Amenities

Can be 5 bedroom!! Brand new built, ready to move in, it is in Great Park neighborhood! Energy star certified home, offer 4 bedrooms 3 bath and a bedroom and bath on the main level. The home features a gourmet kitchen with a larger island, Upstairs, the master suite boast a private deck, an attached bath and an over sized walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, a bath and a laundry room complete this floor.The third floor offers a bonus room with a sink and built-in cabinets, as well as an outdoor big deck.Walking distance to highly acclaimed Irvine Unified School District’s Cadence K-8. Homeowner will have access to the many Cadence Park amenities including nine pools, playgrounds, sports park, club house, hiking and biking trails.