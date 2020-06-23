163 Firefly

Amenities

Spacious Irvine Home, Furnished or Not! - Hurry home to your 4 bedroom PLUS bonus room single family house in Portola Springs, one of Irvine's beautiful newer communities! One of the bedrooms (with full bath) is downstairs, for your guests or in-laws. All appliances are in place, including refrigerator, washer and dryer (provided for tenant use without warranty). 2 car direct access garage, with driveway for parking. Tankless water heater. Nice backyard patio for your outdoor dining. ALSO, this home is now tastefully furnished, and the furniture CAN stay (rent would be $3800), or it can be removed if you have your own (rent would be $3650). Reasonable pets considered, but sorry, no smoking.



