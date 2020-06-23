All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 163 Firefly.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
163 Firefly
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

163 Firefly

163 Firefly · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

163 Firefly, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Irvine Home, Furnished or Not! - Hurry home to your 4 bedroom PLUS bonus room single family house in Portola Springs, one of Irvine's beautiful newer communities! One of the bedrooms (with full bath) is downstairs, for your guests or in-laws. All appliances are in place, including refrigerator, washer and dryer (provided for tenant use without warranty). 2 car direct access garage, with driveway for parking. Tankless water heater. Nice backyard patio for your outdoor dining. ALSO, this home is now tastefully furnished, and the furniture CAN stay (rent would be $3800), or it can be removed if you have your own (rent would be $3650). Reasonable pets considered, but sorry, no smoking.

(RLNE4785456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Firefly have any available units?
163 Firefly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 163 Firefly have?
Some of 163 Firefly's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 Firefly currently offering any rent specials?
163 Firefly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Firefly pet-friendly?
Yes, 163 Firefly is pet friendly.
Does 163 Firefly offer parking?
Yes, 163 Firefly offers parking.
Does 163 Firefly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 163 Firefly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Firefly have a pool?
No, 163 Firefly does not have a pool.
Does 163 Firefly have accessible units?
No, 163 Firefly does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Firefly have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 Firefly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Firefly have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 Firefly does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology