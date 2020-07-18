All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

162 Scale

162 Scale · (949) 677-8528
Location

162 Scale, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 162 Scale · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Elegant and Modern Living! Newly Built and Furnished - Elegant living in this furnished home at Adagio in Cadence Park! This two-story home, 2,400 square feet home has three bedrooms, and two full, one-half bathrooms. Floor plan features open-concept living areas, kitchen with double-oven, as well as a California room with an indoor/outdoor living space. Adagio is a part of Lennar’s Everything’s Included® program, which offers a high level of upgraded appointments, such as GE Monogram stainless-steel appliances with a built-in GE Monogram refrigerator, beautiful cabinetry with soft-close doors, and exquisite quartz kitchen countertops. This home also includes upgraded quartz flooring on the first floor and upgraded carpet and tile throughout the rest of the home! There is an energy-efficient tankless water heater. The primary suite includes a separate tub in the spa-like primary bathroom and a private deck. Cadence Park includes a pool, spa, playground, BBQ, Sports Court, event center, outdoor workout space, and art center. The home is located within walking distance to Cadence Park School (K-8), award-winning Irvine Unified School District. Enjoy all of the wonderful amenities that Great Park Neighborhoods has to offer such as pools, playgrounds, BBQs, clubhouses, and more.

(RLNE5917351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Scale have any available units?
162 Scale has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 162 Scale have?
Some of 162 Scale's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Scale currently offering any rent specials?
162 Scale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Scale pet-friendly?
No, 162 Scale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 162 Scale offer parking?
Yes, 162 Scale offers parking.
Does 162 Scale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 Scale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Scale have a pool?
Yes, 162 Scale has a pool.
Does 162 Scale have accessible units?
No, 162 Scale does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Scale have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 Scale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Scale have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 Scale does not have units with air conditioning.
