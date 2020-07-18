Amenities

Elegant and Modern Living! Newly Built and Furnished - Elegant living in this furnished home at Adagio in Cadence Park! This two-story home, 2,400 square feet home has three bedrooms, and two full, one-half bathrooms. Floor plan features open-concept living areas, kitchen with double-oven, as well as a California room with an indoor/outdoor living space. Adagio is a part of Lennar’s Everything’s Included® program, which offers a high level of upgraded appointments, such as GE Monogram stainless-steel appliances with a built-in GE Monogram refrigerator, beautiful cabinetry with soft-close doors, and exquisite quartz kitchen countertops. This home also includes upgraded quartz flooring on the first floor and upgraded carpet and tile throughout the rest of the home! There is an energy-efficient tankless water heater. The primary suite includes a separate tub in the spa-like primary bathroom and a private deck. Cadence Park includes a pool, spa, playground, BBQ, Sports Court, event center, outdoor workout space, and art center. The home is located within walking distance to Cadence Park School (K-8), award-winning Irvine Unified School District. Enjoy all of the wonderful amenities that Great Park Neighborhoods has to offer such as pools, playgrounds, BBQs, clubhouses, and more.



(RLNE5917351)