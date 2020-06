Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Two Bedrooms and two baths in first floor, furnished with washer and dryer, refrigerator and dish washer. One car garage. Located in one of the best community in Irvine-Stone Gate, convenient to School ( Blue Ribbon Awarded 2019 Stone Gate Elementary, walking distance ) Shopping ( Woodberry Town Center and Zion Market, few min drive ) Walking and biking green belt trial from 5 Freeway to Portola. 4 swimming pools and parks in the community.