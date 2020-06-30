All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:46 AM

162 Coralwood

162 Coralwood · No Longer Available
Location

162 Coralwood, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Moving in Today enjoy the Possession of this beautiful townhome! it included Hardwood Floor, Den,Private front porch,Granite kitchen countertops with 6 backsplash and Stainless steel kitchen appliances,Two-car garage with direct access to living space and additional storage space,Additional storage space under staircase,Launch space for additional storage, Decorative crown molding in select locations,Walk-in Master closet, Specially this sweet home Participation in Build it Green Program. Stacked Washer and Dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Coralwood have any available units?
162 Coralwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 162 Coralwood have?
Some of 162 Coralwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Coralwood currently offering any rent specials?
162 Coralwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Coralwood pet-friendly?
No, 162 Coralwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 162 Coralwood offer parking?
Yes, 162 Coralwood offers parking.
Does 162 Coralwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 Coralwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Coralwood have a pool?
No, 162 Coralwood does not have a pool.
Does 162 Coralwood have accessible units?
No, 162 Coralwood does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Coralwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 Coralwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Coralwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 Coralwood does not have units with air conditioning.

