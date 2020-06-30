162 Coralwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Moving in Today enjoy the Possession of this beautiful townhome! it included Hardwood Floor, Den,Private front porch,Granite kitchen countertops with 6 backsplash and Stainless steel kitchen appliances,Two-car garage with direct access to living space and additional storage space,Additional storage space under staircase,Launch space for additional storage, Decorative crown molding in select locations,Walk-in Master closet, Specially this sweet home Participation in Build it Green Program. Stacked Washer and Dryer are included.