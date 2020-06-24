162 Augustine

Amenities
Please call Maria for showings 714-795-7036.
Brand new home with 4 Beds, 3.5 Baths! Open concept floor plan with gourmet kitchen overlooking the living room. Kitchen with gorgeous quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and island! Living room with vaulted ceiling and statement chandelier. Folding patio doors opens the entire living room up to the private backyard. Junior master suite located downstairs. True master suite upstairs with ensuite bathroom and walk in closet. Other two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Tank-less water heater. Laundry room. Direct-access 2-car garage. The association offers swimming pools, children's playground, barbecue and picnic areas, sports courts, and walking trails. Cypress Village is near business, retail and entertainment destinations.
NO PETS.
Please visit www.truedoorpm.com/rental-search/ to submit an application.
Move In Costs:
One months rent
Deposit equal to one months rent
$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee
Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,400, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,600, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.