162 Augustine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

162 Augustine

162 Augustine · No Longer Available
Location

162 Augustine, Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

Please call Maria for showings 714-795-7036.

Brand new home with 4 Beds, 3.5 Baths! Open concept floor plan with gourmet kitchen overlooking the living room. Kitchen with gorgeous quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and island! Living room with vaulted ceiling and statement chandelier. Folding patio doors opens the entire living room up to the private backyard. Junior master suite located downstairs. True master suite upstairs with ensuite bathroom and walk in closet. Other two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Tank-less water heater. Laundry room. Direct-access 2-car garage. The association offers swimming pools, children's playground, barbecue and picnic areas, sports courts, and walking trails. Cypress Village is near business, retail and entertainment destinations.

NO PETS.

Please visit www.truedoorpm.com/rental-search/ to submit an application.

Move In Costs:
One months rent
Deposit equal to one months rent
$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee
Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,400, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Augustine have any available units?
162 Augustine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 162 Augustine have?
Some of 162 Augustine's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Augustine currently offering any rent specials?
162 Augustine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Augustine pet-friendly?
Yes, 162 Augustine is pet friendly.
Does 162 Augustine offer parking?
Yes, 162 Augustine offers parking.
Does 162 Augustine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 Augustine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Augustine have a pool?
Yes, 162 Augustine has a pool.
Does 162 Augustine have accessible units?
No, 162 Augustine does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Augustine have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 Augustine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Augustine have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 Augustine does not have units with air conditioning.
