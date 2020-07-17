All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

1603 Reggio Aisle

1603 Reggio Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

1603 Reggio Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Furnished or unfurnished updated 2 bedroom home in the heart of Irvine- Available now - Chic well-appointed home in the heart of Irvine! Located in central Orange County; close to Southern Californias beautiful beaches, premier shopping, Disneyland, and airport. This lovely remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home is light and bright with plantation shutters and neutral custom colors and accents throughout. Spacious open living area, with comfy couch, fireplace, flat screen tv, and views of community amenities overlooking the balcony. This fully furnished home has all the necessities and comforts needed for your stayincluding internet, Wi-Fi, and cable! Updated kitchen with all new appliances and stocked with all of your kitchen essentials. Comfortably sleeps 4; roomy master bedroom with queen bed, walk-in closet and attached private bathroom, guest bedroom with twin bunk-beds. Attached single-door 2 car garage with inside washer and dryer for laundry. Fantastic community association with numerous amenities to explore: swimming pools, barbecue areas, tennis courts, and play area. Owner will lease furnished or unfurnished-

***FULLY FURNISHED***

$3200.00 Per Month

Owner pays Cable and Internet
Tenant pays
Electric, Gas and Water
-Two adult bikes and one child bike will be left for tenant to use

For more information on this property text Tahnee @ 714-837-0308

To Apply please visit our website www.Olympiacorp.net There is a $35.00 application fee per tenant over the age of 18

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5008483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

