1603 Reggio Aisle

Furnished or unfurnished updated 2 bedroom home in the heart of Irvine- Available now - Chic well-appointed home in the heart of Irvine! Located in central Orange County; close to Southern Californias beautiful beaches, premier shopping, Disneyland, and airport. This lovely remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home is light and bright with plantation shutters and neutral custom colors and accents throughout. Spacious open living area, with comfy couch, fireplace, flat screen tv, and views of community amenities overlooking the balcony. This fully furnished home has all the necessities and comforts needed for your stayincluding internet, Wi-Fi, and cable! Updated kitchen with all new appliances and stocked with all of your kitchen essentials. Comfortably sleeps 4; roomy master bedroom with queen bed, walk-in closet and attached private bathroom, guest bedroom with twin bunk-beds. Attached single-door 2 car garage with inside washer and dryer for laundry. Fantastic community association with numerous amenities to explore: swimming pools, barbecue areas, tennis courts, and play area. Owner will lease furnished or unfurnished-



***FULLY FURNISHED***



$3200.00 Per Month



Owner pays Cable and Internet

Tenant pays

Electric, Gas and Water

-Two adult bikes and one child bike will be left for tenant to use



For more information on this property text Tahnee @ 714-837-0308



To Apply please visit our website www.Olympiacorp.net There is a $35.00 application fee per tenant over the age of 18



No Pets Allowed



