16000 Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool yoga basketball court

Looking for a Christmas getaway ?? I think my luxurious, modern , and resort style apartment would be a perfect fit for YOU and YOUR PLUS ONE ! Located in The Park, only 5 mins away from Irvine Spectrum Center. This apartment has large open areas, brand new furniture, friendly style kitchen , and washer dryer in unit on the balcony! Balcony ? Thats right, a balcony with a breathtaking pool view. Full access to all gyms ( yoga&zumba too!) , warmed pools&jacuzzis, tennis&basketball courts, Internet cafes , BBQ grills , and underground FREE parking.