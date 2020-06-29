All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 24 2019 at 9:01 AM

16000 Spectrum

16000 Spectrum · No Longer Available
Location

16000 Spectrum, Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
yoga
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
internet cafe
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
yoga
Looking for a Christmas getaway ?? I think my luxurious, modern , and resort style apartment would be a perfect fit for YOU and YOUR PLUS ONE ! Located in The Park, only 5 mins away from Irvine Spectrum Center. This apartment has large open areas, brand new furniture, friendly style kitchen , and washer dryer in unit on the balcony! Balcony ? Thats right, a balcony with a breathtaking pool view. Full access to all gyms ( yoga&zumba too!) , warmed pools&jacuzzis, tennis&basketball courts, Internet cafes , BBQ grills , and underground FREE parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16000 Spectrum have any available units?
16000 Spectrum doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16000 Spectrum have?
Some of 16000 Spectrum's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16000 Spectrum currently offering any rent specials?
16000 Spectrum is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16000 Spectrum pet-friendly?
No, 16000 Spectrum is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 16000 Spectrum offer parking?
Yes, 16000 Spectrum offers parking.
Does 16000 Spectrum have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16000 Spectrum offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16000 Spectrum have a pool?
Yes, 16000 Spectrum has a pool.
Does 16000 Spectrum have accessible units?
No, 16000 Spectrum does not have accessible units.
Does 16000 Spectrum have units with dishwashers?
No, 16000 Spectrum does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16000 Spectrum have units with air conditioning?
No, 16000 Spectrum does not have units with air conditioning.

