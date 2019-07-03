All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 16 Starflower.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
16 Starflower
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16 Starflower

16 Starflower · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

16 Starflower, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
FROM JAN 2019 TILL MAY 2019 LEASE AMOUNT IS $3,200. THE REST OF THE LEASE TERM WILL BE $3,300 PER MONTH.
Totally Remodeled, one of Woodbridge most popular Single Level plan home. Private court yard in front leads to nice entry and gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters and Stainless Steal appliances. Granite breakfast counter in kitchen over looking to dining and living room. Vaulted Ceilings living room with recces lights, crown molding and fire place. Combined dining room over looking at Atrium with trees and flowers. One of the bedroom is used as a family room. Tile flooring in all the home except Master bedroom. Remodeled bathrooms with travertine walls and granite counters. Just walk to Stone Creek Elementary School, Steps to Bach Club, several Parks and pools. Short walk to lake, tennis courts, assoc pools (both family and adult pool), lots of greenbelt. Use of all Woodbridge assoc facilities: lake, pools, spas, tennis, volleyball clubhouse, classes. Resort living in Woodbridge!! Close to FWY Shopping, Movie Theater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Starflower have any available units?
16 Starflower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16 Starflower have?
Some of 16 Starflower's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Starflower currently offering any rent specials?
16 Starflower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Starflower pet-friendly?
No, 16 Starflower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 16 Starflower offer parking?
No, 16 Starflower does not offer parking.
Does 16 Starflower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Starflower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Starflower have a pool?
Yes, 16 Starflower has a pool.
Does 16 Starflower have accessible units?
No, 16 Starflower does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Starflower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Starflower has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Starflower have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Starflower does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology