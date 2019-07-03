16 Starflower

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool media room tennis court volleyball court

FROM JAN 2019 TILL MAY 2019 LEASE AMOUNT IS $3,200. THE REST OF THE LEASE TERM WILL BE $3,300 PER MONTH.

Totally Remodeled, one of Woodbridge most popular Single Level plan home. Private court yard in front leads to nice entry and gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters and Stainless Steal appliances. Granite breakfast counter in kitchen over looking to dining and living room. Vaulted Ceilings living room with recces lights, crown molding and fire place. Combined dining room over looking at Atrium with trees and flowers. One of the bedroom is used as a family room. Tile flooring in all the home except Master bedroom. Remodeled bathrooms with travertine walls and granite counters. Just walk to Stone Creek Elementary School, Steps to Bach Club, several Parks and pools. Short walk to lake, tennis courts, assoc pools (both family and adult pool), lots of greenbelt. Use of all Woodbridge assoc facilities: lake, pools, spas, tennis, volleyball clubhouse, classes. Resort living in Woodbridge!! Close to FWY Shopping, Movie Theater.