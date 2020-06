Amenities

Charming end unit with 2 Bedrooms and a Loft. Loft space can be used as an additional den or study. Vaulted and Scraped Ceilings. Master Suite and secondary bedroom both located on the main level. Unique, Deep Backyard with plenty of space for entertaining. Direct Access, two car attached garage and additional guest parking. Enjoy Woodbridge Association Lakes, Pools, Parks, Tennis Courts, Walking Trails, and Much More. Close to award winning Irvine Schools and Irvine Valley College.