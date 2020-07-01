All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 16 Alba East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
16 Alba East
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

16 Alba East

16 Alba East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16 Alba East, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 3 Bedroom House in Irvine's Eastwood Village! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qremHkoxpdx

Take a look at this fun video tour!
https://youtu.be/t-3kUM6WtXY

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level house in Irvine's Eastwood Village! Recently remodeled with elegant stone tile flooring and new paint throughout. Large living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace opens up to the gorgeous backyard on one side and the kitchen and dining area on the other.

Remodeled kitchen features stunning Quartz counters with plenty of counter space with a pass through counter to the living room and all appliances including refrigerator and over the range microwave. Adjacent dining room opens up with a larges sliding glass door giving the home a very open and airy feel.

All three spacious bedrooms just down the hall with convenient hallway bath. Massive master bedroom suite features carpeted floors, vaulted ceilings with ceiling fan and private patio. En suite master bath with huge double vanity features separate shower and water closet along with plenty of closet space with 3 full mirrored closets.

Beautifully landscaped backyard offers plenty of space to relax outdoors and enjoy the California weather. Attached 2 car garage with laundry area includes washer and dryer. Located in a peaceful neighborhood in Irvine's Eastwood Village with multiple parks and schools a short walk away. Just a few minutes from the 5, 405, 55, 133, 241, and 261 for easy commutes no matter where you have to go.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3300 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Submit pets for approval. $500 pet deposit for each approved pet. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE5620486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Alba East have any available units?
16 Alba East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16 Alba East have?
Some of 16 Alba East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Alba East currently offering any rent specials?
16 Alba East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Alba East pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Alba East is pet friendly.
Does 16 Alba East offer parking?
Yes, 16 Alba East offers parking.
Does 16 Alba East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Alba East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Alba East have a pool?
Yes, 16 Alba East has a pool.
Does 16 Alba East have accessible units?
No, 16 Alba East does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Alba East have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Alba East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Alba East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Alba East has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology