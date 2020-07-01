16 Alba East

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom House in Irvine's Eastwood Village! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qremHkoxpdx



Take a look at this fun video tour!

https://youtu.be/t-3kUM6WtXY



Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level house in Irvine's Eastwood Village! Recently remodeled with elegant stone tile flooring and new paint throughout. Large living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace opens up to the gorgeous backyard on one side and the kitchen and dining area on the other.



Remodeled kitchen features stunning Quartz counters with plenty of counter space with a pass through counter to the living room and all appliances including refrigerator and over the range microwave. Adjacent dining room opens up with a larges sliding glass door giving the home a very open and airy feel.



All three spacious bedrooms just down the hall with convenient hallway bath. Massive master bedroom suite features carpeted floors, vaulted ceilings with ceiling fan and private patio. En suite master bath with huge double vanity features separate shower and water closet along with plenty of closet space with 3 full mirrored closets.



Beautifully landscaped backyard offers plenty of space to relax outdoors and enjoy the California weather. Attached 2 car garage with laundry area includes washer and dryer. Located in a peaceful neighborhood in Irvine's Eastwood Village with multiple parks and schools a short walk away. Just a few minutes from the 5, 405, 55, 133, 241, and 261 for easy commutes no matter where you have to go.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3300 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Submit pets for approval. $500 pet deposit for each approved pet. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



